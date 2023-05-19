Mary Jayne Milford Named Military Residential Specialist
Realtor Mary Jayne Milford of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Military Residential Specialist Certification.
Trinity, FL, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Mary Jayne Milford of RE/MAX Alliance Group has been certified as a Military Residential Specialist (MilRES). She is qualified to serve active and retired military members and their families.
The MilRES certification provides a strong foundation for working with active military clients, veterans and their families, including the nuances of Veterans Administration (VA) loans and other government assistance programs.
Recently retired after a successful 35-year career with Xerox Corporation, Milford says she “truly enjoys” working with military personnel and their families in the Tampa Bay area. “I had the honor and pleasure to work with Florida military operations during my sales career, which included an 11-year assignment as a Federal Account Manager. This gave me the opportunity to work with military personnel from MacDill Air Force Base to Patrick Air Force Base, along with numerous civilian federal agencies.”
The Trinity office is located at 10710 State Road 54, Suite C101, Trinity, Florida, 34655. Milford can be reached at (727) 514-1955 or maryjayne@mjforeverhome.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
