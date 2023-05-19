Lynda Ernst Whery Earns 100% Club Team Award and Distinguished Service Award
Realtor Lynda Ernst Whery of RE/MAX Alliance Group Receives RE/MAX 100% Club Team Award and Distinguished Service Award.
Tampa, FL, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Lynda Ernst Whery of RE/MAX Alliance Group and her team, the Ernst Team, have received the RE/MAX 100% Club award for 2022, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and sellers during the year.
In addition, RE/MAX Alliance Group agents and staff have awarded Ernst Whery the Distinguished Service Award, presented to someone who gives to the real estate industry, family and friends; and who is a trusted adviser and good colleague with a warm smile, sense of humor and outgoing manner. This special award recognizes someone who is kind, passionate about the business and supportive of RE/MAX Alliance Group and others.
“It is especially heartwarming to receive recognition from my peers at RE/MAX Alliance Group,” said Ernst Whery. “It is a tremendous honor to receive this award.”
Ernst Whery has 10 years of real estate experience, focusing on relocation and helping buyers and sellers throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond. She is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Tampa office at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629, and can be reached directly at (813) 773-5888 or remaxfloridateam@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance Group
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
