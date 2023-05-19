Business Litigation Attorney Melany Hernandez to Serve on The Florida Bar's Diversity and Inclusion Committee
Fort Myers, FL, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Melany Hernandez, a business litigation attorney based out of the firm’s Fort Myers office, has been elected to serve on The Florida Bar’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
As a member of the committee, Hernandez will help promote and implement strategies to enhance diversity, inclusion, and equity within The Florida Bar and the broader legal community. Her appointment underscores her deep commitment to advocating for and advancing diversity in the legal profession. Hernandez expressed her deep gratitude for the opportunity, “As one of the 5% of Hispanic female attorneys in the legal profession, I am committed to creating opportunities for other women of minority backgrounds to become more involved in the legal community and to emerge as leaders in their own right. This is a vital step towards promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the legal profession, and I am honored to be able to contribute to this important cause.”
Growing up in Miami as a first-generation American born to Colombian immigrant parents, Hernandez was inspired from an early age to make a positive impact in the world. After realizing that a career in law would allow her to fulfill this goal, she embarked on a path that led her to several impressive accomplishments. Among these, Hernandez spent two years as the District Representative for former U.S. Congressman Francis Rooney and served as an extern for U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Porcelli of the Middle District of Florida. In addition, she proudly represented the voice of young adults in Lee County while serving on the Fort Myers News-Press editorial board.
Hernandez achieved academic excellence while pursuing her Juris Doctor degree at Stetson University College of Law, graduating cum laude. She received her undergraduate degree from Florida Gulf Coast University, also cum laude. In recognition of her exceptional pro bono work with Gulfcoast Legal Services' immigration department, she was selected as a finalist for the Florida Bar's William Reece Smith Jr. Pro Bono Showcase. Upon graduation, Stetson honored Hernandez with the Stephanie A. Vaughan Excellence in Advocacy Award, recognizing her outstanding commitment to advocacy excellence and her contributions to the law school's community.
Hernandez may be contacted via email at melany.hernandez@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Hernandez or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
