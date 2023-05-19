RSVP Volunteers Recognized for Thousands of Service Hours
RSVP Volunteers revived its annual volunteer recognition luncheon on May 5, 2023 at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack after postponement since 2020. Volunteers were invited to celebrate their time and dedication to making a change in the community.
The event was a reminder of the connections volunteering can create and the impact it can have on volunteers. Many celebrated RSVP’s various programs and how fulfilling it is to be part of it. Among the recognized were winners of the Senior Corps of PA Legacy Awards, the President’s Volunteer Service Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award given to volunteers who have dedicated over 4,000 hours over their volunteer career.
RSVP will hold another lunch recognition on July 18, 2023, followed by its Annual Golf Classic and 50th Anniversary Gala dinner, at RiverCrest Golf Club and Preserve. These events could not be possible without the organization’s generous sponsors, with Peoples Security Bank & Trust (PBST) sponsoring all events.
Those interested in volunteering in Montgomery, Delaware, or Chester County can find education and wellness initiatives with RSVP’s programs and partner agencies. Volunteers over 18 years old are welcome to join RSVP and be recognized at our events next year. Visit www.rsvpmc.org or email volunteer123@rsvpmc.org.
Contact
Sara Todd
