B2B Academy Releases a New Marketing Service: Fractional AI CMO
B2B Academy, a division of NNC Services, has launched its new Fractional AI CMO service to help businesses optimize their marketing strategies using AI and personalized expertise. The service, which addresses the unique needs of each client, is a response to the challenges faced by SaaS and B2B companies in a competitive market, and aims to increase lead generation and revenue.
Boston, MA, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- B2B Academy, NNC Services' coaching division, has announced the introduction of its Fractional AI CMO service, designed to help businesses optimize their marketing efforts using AI technology and personalized expertise. The service is tailored to the unique needs of each client and leverages the expertise of seasoned CMOs for customized recommendations.
This service seeks to combat the challenges SaaS and B2B companies face in today's competitive market, aiming to increase lead generation and revenue growth. With 2023 witnessing a more than 50% increase in AI adoption across businesses worldwide, according to McKinsey, this release uses the growing AI trend to its advantage by harnessing its capabilities for efficient marketing decisions.
According to Gartner, by 2025, AI is expected to handle 80% of all customer interactions, making B2B Academy’s Fractional AI CMO service a strategic investment for businesses looking to future-proof their operations and outrank the competition.
Key features of the Fractional AI CMO service include personalized AI Martech consultation, data-driven decision-making, cost-effective fractional resources, and enhanced customer understanding. It offers flexible pricing options to accommodate various budgets, ensuring that organizations of all sizes can access expert guidance without the need for a full-time CMO.
For more information about the Fractional AI CMO service please visit B2B Academy's official website.
About B2B Academy:
B2B Academy, the coaching division of NNC Services, is a leading provider of innovative services and solutions for SaaS and B2B marketing and sales. With a dedicated team of seasoned professionals and an unwavering commitment to excellence, the company offers personalized services, training, and strategies designed to drive growth, generate high-quality leads, and maximize revenue.
Oana Lefter
+1 (617) 861 - 2561
https://b2b-academy.com/
https://b2b-academy.com/
