Women's Health Company, Lola&Lykke, Passes Butterfly Mark Certification
Founded in 2018, Finnish women’s health company, Lola&Lykke combines physical products and tech to build holistic solutions shaping the future of reproductive healthcare. Today, Lola&Lykke has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification.
Helsinki, Finland, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Combining clinical research, health expertise, digital technology and sustainability, Lola&Lykke has been awarded Butterfly Mark certification for embedding measurable, sustainability practices across its business operations.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). Lola&Lykke achieved 53% in Environment, 64% in Social and 70% in Governance, and excelling in the following areas:
Sustainability Purpose: With a strong focus on health and well-being of women and their children, Lola&Lykke have developed support networks bringing together industry-leading education, research and technologies providing holistic support to pregnant women and mothers. Ensuring sustainability remains at the core of the business, Lola&Lykke actively encourage employees to integrate sustainability in their day to day roles through training, volunteering and stakeholder engagement. Going further, Lola&Lykke have established sustainable foundations for women preparing them for major life events such as pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Human rights and modern slavery: Prioritising safeguarding and human rights throughout its supply chain, Lola&Lykke rigorously test its products and ensure its suppliers provide evidence of no slave labour within their business operations– verifying other human right requirements via third-party audits. Working closely with its suppliers and tracking human rights criteria aligned with its policies, Lola&Lykke can undertake corrective actions as needed and build strong partnerships.
People management: Placing people at the centre of its brand reinforces the company values to collaboratively drive to enact meaningful societal change, with an extensive employee handbook covering social impact policies, code of conduct, diversity, equality and inclusion and working remotely to name a few. Employees are paid above the living wage alongside a low CEO-employee compensation ration. Fostering a dynamic learning environment, Lola&Lykke prioritise sustainability-focused training programs through an active employee feedback process.
“Lola&Lykke places sustainability and people at the core of the brand to drive meaningful societal change through a combination of health and well-being expertise and digital technology. Positive Luxury is very proud to certify Lola&Lykke with the Butterfly Mark for embedding measurable, sustainability practices across its business operations. This company is one to watch.” Amy Nelson-Bennett, CEO of Positive Luxury
“Lola&Lykke is a proudly women-led company with a fundamental ethos that a mother can only thrive when she is looked after too. We bring together the best in clinical research, health expertise and digital technology to change an industry and the lives of new mothers worldwide. To help us achieve our goals, I am so excited to start our journey with Positive Luxury. As sustainability continues to be a key focus of our strategy, we are committed to creating a positive impact on society and the planet by building a transparent brand that supports responsible practices and uses its platform to champion social justice and wellbeing in the world.” Laura McGrath, CEO of Lola&Lykke
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
Other luxury brands that have been awarded the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Lola&Lykke commits to exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Lola&Lykke at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/lola-lykke/
