Seabody, Irish Beauty Start-Up, Achieved Butterfly Mark Certification
Irish founded and innovation led, Seabody beauty and wellness places transparency, integrity and impact at the core of its operations resulting in becoming the first Irish brand to be awarded the Butterfly Mark Certification.
Tralee, Ireland, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Setting the standard in high efficacy, sustainable marine plant-based skin care, Seabody put sustainability at the core of it brand. With circularity and regeneration as guiding principles, Seabody joined Positive Luxury Start-Up Accelerator Programme, and today has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification for embedding measurable, sustainability practices across its business operations .
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). Seabody achieved 59% in Environment, 60% in Social and 63% in Governance, and excelling in the following areas:
Sustainable Sourcing: Proudly sourcing locally, Seabody has visibility and database records for all its Tier 1 suppliers. Working from biodiscovery to biodesign and with a clear focus on minimising impact to the planet, SEABODY source only sustainably cultivated and hand harvested seaweed from which their potent algal phytonutrients are isolated. Seabody’s production approach is also focused on low impact from the ingredients they consider and the animal welfare they maintain with their certified Vegan standard.
Sustainability Purpose: With a business culture that practices social and environmental sustainability, Seabody’s purpose to “sustainably harness the health, beauty and regenerative powers of ocean plants for the benefits of people and planet” is at the heart of the brand. Seabody activate its purpose through leadership commitments, internal awareness and education opportunities and encouraging all staff to incorporate sustainability into their jobs. Seabody is focused on balancing the needs of the organisation and those of future generations.
Circularity: Circular Economy is a central component of Seabody’s strategy, providing clarity of purpose in all that it does and central to the brand ethos, Seabody have a three-fold approach: design out of waste and pollution, extended life cycle for both materials and products and finally, regeneration of natural systems to encourage a range of environmental benefits. The importance of circularity is further evidenced in the brands mission “to create a Circular Marine Health & Beauty Company, producing high efficacy, clean label products that benefits the entire Seabody community from Sea to Self.”
Community Involvement: Community is a priority at Seabody, focusing on the potential to deliver impact along their supply chain from Sea to Self. Working with local harvesters in the west of Ireland with hundreds of years knowledge in sustainable harvesting, Seabody acknowledge the expertise paying fair prices for the seaweed biomass. Since 2019, Seabody has sponsored the local lady’s football team MKL Gaels as well as engaging with charities and NGOs aligned with their mission -focusing on marine environment, human and planetary health such as Liquid Therapy and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are absolutely delighted to announce that Seabody, a member of Positive Luxury’s Start-Up Accelerator Programme, has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification. The first beauty brand in the programme to reach the certification standards, Seabody has beautifully embedded sustainability at the heart of its business and operations– championing local sustainable sourcing, implementing circularity and actively supporting its local communities. Transparency, integrity and impact are priorities for this passionate team, and Positive Luxury is honoured to collaborate with them on their journey.” Amy Nelson-Bennett, CEO of Positive Luxury
“As one of the first brands to be accepted into the inaugural Positive Luxury Accelerator program, we're thrilled to be one of the first to complete it and the only Irish brand to now hold this certification. Our commitment to measurable environmental, social, and governance practices sets us apart, and we're proud to have a positive impact on nature and society as we grow and innovate in the luxury industry. At Seabody, we're dedicated to making a difference, and the Butterfly Mark is proof that our efforts are making an impact.” - Dr. McMahon of Seabody
Other luxury brands that have been awarded the Butterfly Mark include Tom Ford Beauty, La Perla Beauty, Bamford, Irene Forte Skincare, S'ABLE Labs and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Seabody commits to exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Seabody at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/seabody/
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). Seabody achieved 59% in Environment, 60% in Social and 63% in Governance, and excelling in the following areas:
Sustainable Sourcing: Proudly sourcing locally, Seabody has visibility and database records for all its Tier 1 suppliers. Working from biodiscovery to biodesign and with a clear focus on minimising impact to the planet, SEABODY source only sustainably cultivated and hand harvested seaweed from which their potent algal phytonutrients are isolated. Seabody’s production approach is also focused on low impact from the ingredients they consider and the animal welfare they maintain with their certified Vegan standard.
Sustainability Purpose: With a business culture that practices social and environmental sustainability, Seabody’s purpose to “sustainably harness the health, beauty and regenerative powers of ocean plants for the benefits of people and planet” is at the heart of the brand. Seabody activate its purpose through leadership commitments, internal awareness and education opportunities and encouraging all staff to incorporate sustainability into their jobs. Seabody is focused on balancing the needs of the organisation and those of future generations.
Circularity: Circular Economy is a central component of Seabody’s strategy, providing clarity of purpose in all that it does and central to the brand ethos, Seabody have a three-fold approach: design out of waste and pollution, extended life cycle for both materials and products and finally, regeneration of natural systems to encourage a range of environmental benefits. The importance of circularity is further evidenced in the brands mission “to create a Circular Marine Health & Beauty Company, producing high efficacy, clean label products that benefits the entire Seabody community from Sea to Self.”
Community Involvement: Community is a priority at Seabody, focusing on the potential to deliver impact along their supply chain from Sea to Self. Working with local harvesters in the west of Ireland with hundreds of years knowledge in sustainable harvesting, Seabody acknowledge the expertise paying fair prices for the seaweed biomass. Since 2019, Seabody has sponsored the local lady’s football team MKL Gaels as well as engaging with charities and NGOs aligned with their mission -focusing on marine environment, human and planetary health such as Liquid Therapy and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are absolutely delighted to announce that Seabody, a member of Positive Luxury’s Start-Up Accelerator Programme, has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification. The first beauty brand in the programme to reach the certification standards, Seabody has beautifully embedded sustainability at the heart of its business and operations– championing local sustainable sourcing, implementing circularity and actively supporting its local communities. Transparency, integrity and impact are priorities for this passionate team, and Positive Luxury is honoured to collaborate with them on their journey.” Amy Nelson-Bennett, CEO of Positive Luxury
“As one of the first brands to be accepted into the inaugural Positive Luxury Accelerator program, we're thrilled to be one of the first to complete it and the only Irish brand to now hold this certification. Our commitment to measurable environmental, social, and governance practices sets us apart, and we're proud to have a positive impact on nature and society as we grow and innovate in the luxury industry. At Seabody, we're dedicated to making a difference, and the Butterfly Mark is proof that our efforts are making an impact.” - Dr. McMahon of Seabody
Other luxury brands that have been awarded the Butterfly Mark include Tom Ford Beauty, La Perla Beauty, Bamford, Irene Forte Skincare, S'ABLE Labs and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Seabody commits to exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Seabody at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/seabody/
Contact
Positive LuxuryContact
Natalie Welsh
442035823212
https://www.positiveluxury.com/
Natalie Welsh
442035823212
https://www.positiveluxury.com/
Categories