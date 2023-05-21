Alpyne Strategy to Host Refrigerant Briefing for Spring 2023
Murfreesboro, TN, May 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpyne Strategy, a leading industrial and HVAC marketing agency in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a Refrigerant Briefing for Spring 2023 live webinar event on Thursday, June 8 at 12:00pm CST. In this 1-hour session, HVAC-R stakeholders can learn the top refrigerant insights from this spring.
Topics of discussion for this Refrigerant Briefing event include updates on AIM Act, Inflation Reduction Act, and new and proposed refrigerant rules. Refrigerant regulatory changes will be discussed. This event is hosted by Alpyne Strategy’s Elizabeth Ortlieb, Director & CMO, also known as @Refrigerant365 on social media. Stakeholders will get updated on the latest in the world of refrigerants.
About Alpyne Strategy: Alpyne Strategy is a leading industrial and HVAC marketing agency in Murfreesboro TN that helps companies build stronger brands with innovative strategies.
