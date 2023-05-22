DAFANG CRANE Delivers Multiple Overhead Cranes in Q1 2023
Xinxiang, China, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DAFANG CRANE has successfully delivered a large quantity of various types of overhead crane equipment to its customers in the first quarter of 2023. Among the equipment delivered were double girder overhead cranes, hoist double girder cranes, double girder casting bridge cranes, and multiple FTA roasting multi-functional suction material cranes.
The exported double girder overhead crane to Indonesia is designed and manufactured with a modular design concept that adapts to industry development. It features low height, simplified structure, small weight, and wheel pressure. The new and innovative structural layout and efficient, stable, and durable transmission mechanism make the product easy to process and greatly improve production efficiency, which is highly favored by customers.
The hoist double girder cranes delivered to a new materials company in Hunan, China, are newly-designed electric hoists developed by DAFANG CRANE. This type of crane boasts superior performance, reliability, energy efficiency, and environmental friendliness, making it suitable for lifting and handling objects in workshops, warehouses, and power plants.
The double girder casting bridge cranes delivered to a steel company in Inner Mongolia, China, are mainly used in the steelmaking converter process and are essential equipment for transporting the molten iron from the converter. They can also be used to lift steel containers during the refining process.
DAFANG CRANE delivered several FTA roasting multi-functional suction material cranes to a carbon company in Jinan, China. These cranes are specially designed for the anode block roasting process and come equipped with a vacuum material conveying system, dust removal and cooling system, and an anode block clamp device. The entire machine is controlled by variable frequency and PLC control technology, making it a specialized lifting tool for customers.
"We are thrilled to have successfully delivered a range of high-quality crane equipment to our customers in various industries," said a spokesperson from DAFANG CRANE. "Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has enabled us to maintain our position as a well-known crane equipment provider in the industry."
If you want to get a quote about crane, visit: https://www.hndfcrane.com
The exported double girder overhead crane to Indonesia is designed and manufactured with a modular design concept that adapts to industry development. It features low height, simplified structure, small weight, and wheel pressure. The new and innovative structural layout and efficient, stable, and durable transmission mechanism make the product easy to process and greatly improve production efficiency, which is highly favored by customers.
The hoist double girder cranes delivered to a new materials company in Hunan, China, are newly-designed electric hoists developed by DAFANG CRANE. This type of crane boasts superior performance, reliability, energy efficiency, and environmental friendliness, making it suitable for lifting and handling objects in workshops, warehouses, and power plants.
The double girder casting bridge cranes delivered to a steel company in Inner Mongolia, China, are mainly used in the steelmaking converter process and are essential equipment for transporting the molten iron from the converter. They can also be used to lift steel containers during the refining process.
DAFANG CRANE delivered several FTA roasting multi-functional suction material cranes to a carbon company in Jinan, China. These cranes are specially designed for the anode block roasting process and come equipped with a vacuum material conveying system, dust removal and cooling system, and an anode block clamp device. The entire machine is controlled by variable frequency and PLC control technology, making it a specialized lifting tool for customers.
"We are thrilled to have successfully delivered a range of high-quality crane equipment to our customers in various industries," said a spokesperson from DAFANG CRANE. "Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has enabled us to maintain our position as a well-known crane equipment provider in the industry."
If you want to get a quote about crane, visit: https://www.hndfcrane.com
Contact
DAFANG CRANEContact
Nancy Lee
+863735818299
https://www.hndfcrane.com
Nancy Lee
+863735818299
https://www.hndfcrane.com
Categories