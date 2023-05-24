Championing Resilient, Efficient Energy Solutions to Power Defense Operations at the 5th Annual DoD Energy & Power Summit
The 5th Annual DoD Energy & Power Summit will take place July 12-13 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute’s is pleased to announce the 5th Annual DoD Energy & Power Summit, taking place this July 12 and 13 in National Harbor, MD. This year’s Summit will focus on enhancing energy and power security and resiliency across installations, bases, and expeditionary environments to ensure operational capability, highlighting this year’s theme “Championing Resilient, Efficient Energy Solutions to Power Defense Operations.”
As the nation’s single largest energy consumer, the Department of Defense depends on energy and water to operate at all times and across all domains. Increasingly, manmade threats and natural disasters are posing a risk to energy assurance. Senior leaders at the 2023 summit will address the progress being made with clean, sustainable energy initiatives, the future role of traditional fuel sources, how to leverage advanced technologies for energy resource efficiencies, and ways to improve the security of the energy grid and storage solutions.
The 2023 DoD Energy & Power Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
The Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment
Andrew Mayock, Federal Chief Sustainability Officer, White House Council on Environmental Quality
Roberto Guerrero, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy, USAF
Peter Lynch, SES, Assistant Commander for Public Works, NAVFAC
David Kless, SES, Deputy Commander, DLA Energy
Kim Spangler, PhD, Executive Director, SERDP and ESTCP
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
Prioritizing Resilient, Efficient, and Affordable Energy Initiatives to Modernize Army Installations
Extending Naval Operational Reach through Efficient Energy Usage
Driving Operational Energy Optimization Across the Air Force for Sustained Combat Capability
Championing Sustainable, Resilient Energy Solutions Across the Federal Government
Powering the Next Generation of Naval Ships with Secure, Resilient Energy Sources
Optimizing Marine Corps Installations, Facilities, and Mobile Environments to be Resilient and Efficient
Providing Innovative, Globally Resilient Energy Solutions at Speed and Scale
Meeting Operational Energy Demands from Bases to Battlefield
2023 Sponsors & Exhibitors Include: Guidehouse (Diamond), Nextera Energy (Platinum & Reception Sponsor), Guernsey (Platinum Sponsor), Quantum Energy (Luncheon Sponsor), Forge Nano, Lyten and Amentum (Gold Sponsors).
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th DoD Energy & Power Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://power.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
