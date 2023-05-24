Facilitating Trusted and Secure Network Access Across the USG at the Inaugural Zero Trust Government Symposium
The Inaugural Zero Trust Government Symposium will occur this July 19-20 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute’s is pleased to announce the Inaugural Zero Trust Government Symposium, taking place on July 19 and 20 in National Harbor, MD. This year’s symposium will bring together CISOs, CIOs, Network Architects and other Senior Leaders to provide their perspectives on current initiatives and updates on the adoption of a Zero Trust mindset, when trying to verify credentials and provide trusted, secure network access, highlighting this year’s theme “Facilitating Trusted and Secure Network Access Across the USG”.
With digital transformation accelerating in the form of a growing hybrid workforce, continued migration to the cloud, and the transformation of security operations, taking a Zero Trust approach has never been more critical. Senior leaders at the 2023 symposium will provide strategic updates on the latest innovations and most glaring challenges facing the zero trust and network security communities. This year's agenda will also feature two panel discussions focusing on DoD and industry collaboration and modernization efforts, and how the federal government is using Zero Trust to successfully secure the hybrid workforce.
The 2023 Zero Trust Government Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
Dr. Kelly Fletcher, SES, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of State
MG Jan Norris, USA, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of the CIO, U.S. Army
Dr. Brian Hermann, SES, Director, PEO, Cyber Security and Analytics Directorate, DISA, DoD
Robert Costello, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
David Shive, Chief Information Officer, U.S. General Services Administration
Suzette Kent, Former Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
Driving the Integration of Zero Trust: Focusing Efforts on Federal Cross-Agency Cooperation for Data Centralization
DoD Zero Trust Roadmap: Securing the Defense Information Network by FY2027
Laying a Zero Trust Technology Foundation: DISA’s Thunderdome Prototyping Effort
Securing the Federal Hybrid Workforce: Ensuring Stronger Security for Critical Assets and Creating a Line of Defense Against Costly Breaches
Analyzing Zero Trust Gaps in Army’s Tactical and Classified Networks
Aligning DoD and Industry Modernization Efforts Aiming to Drive a Resilient, Zero Trust Based Architecture
Scaling Zero Trust Strategy Across the Navy: Spearheading Efforts Through Identification, Collaboration and R&D
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Zero Trust Government Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
With digital transformation accelerating in the form of a growing hybrid workforce, continued migration to the cloud, and the transformation of security operations, taking a Zero Trust approach has never been more critical. Senior leaders at the 2023 symposium will provide strategic updates on the latest innovations and most glaring challenges facing the zero trust and network security communities. This year's agenda will also feature two panel discussions focusing on DoD and industry collaboration and modernization efforts, and how the federal government is using Zero Trust to successfully secure the hybrid workforce.
The 2023 Zero Trust Government Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
Dr. Kelly Fletcher, SES, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of State
MG Jan Norris, USA, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of the CIO, U.S. Army
Dr. Brian Hermann, SES, Director, PEO, Cyber Security and Analytics Directorate, DISA, DoD
Robert Costello, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
David Shive, Chief Information Officer, U.S. General Services Administration
Suzette Kent, Former Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
Driving the Integration of Zero Trust: Focusing Efforts on Federal Cross-Agency Cooperation for Data Centralization
DoD Zero Trust Roadmap: Securing the Defense Information Network by FY2027
Laying a Zero Trust Technology Foundation: DISA’s Thunderdome Prototyping Effort
Securing the Federal Hybrid Workforce: Ensuring Stronger Security for Critical Assets and Creating a Line of Defense Against Costly Breaches
Analyzing Zero Trust Gaps in Army’s Tactical and Classified Networks
Aligning DoD and Industry Modernization Efforts Aiming to Drive a Resilient, Zero Trust Based Architecture
Scaling Zero Trust Strategy Across the Navy: Spearheading Efforts Through Identification, Collaboration and R&D
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Zero Trust Government Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-824-0077
https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
201-824-0077
https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/
Categories