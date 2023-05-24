Ensuring the Long-Term Physical and Mental Well-Being of Our Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians and Airmen Both on and Off the Battlefield
The 5th Human Performance & Biosystems Summit convenes next month in National Harbor, MD on June 21 and 22.
National Harbor, MD, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Enhancing and maintaining Warfighter performance is critical to the well-being of national security and in ensuring long-term sustainable capabilities. Successful performance does not stop at the physical abilities, but rather encompasses all aspects of wellness including physical and mental through accessible and tailored training, mentoring, nutrition, sleep and therapy.
Defense Strategies Institute’s 5th Annual Human Performance & Biosystems Summit will bring together senior leaders from across the military services and their respective research labs to share current initiatives on promoting holistic wellness programs for the long-term physical and mental well-being of our Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians and Airmen both on and off the battlefield.
To this end, the summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Raising the Standards of Resilient Army Policies to Ensure Long-Term Soldier Physical and Mental Well-Being
-SMA Michael A. Grinston, USA, Sergeant Major of the Army
TRADOC Strategy: Leading the Army’s Culture Shift on Health and Fitness
-MG John Kline, USA, Commanding General, United States Army Center for Initial Military Training, TRADOC
Ready & Resilient: Driving Space Force Optimization of Warfighter Performance Across a Broad Range of Operations
-CMSgt. Roger Towberman, USSF, Chief Master Sergeant, U.S. Space Force
Panel Discussion: Discussing Emergency Preparedness in Sports: Addressing the Physical and Mental Well-Being of Athletes in Critical Situations
-Dr. Michael Monaco, MD, Head Physician, Kansas City Chiefs, National Football League
Driving Efforts on Enhanced Crew Health and Performance Through the CIPHER Project
-Judy Hayes, Chief Science Officer, Human Health Performance, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
Leading AFRL Efforts to Partner on Biomolecular Structures and Integrated Sensors (BioSIS) for Enhanced Monitoring Capabilities
-Dr. Gaurav Sharma, ST, Chief Scientist, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
Limited sponsor and exhibitor opportunities remain. To learn more please contact Quinn Curtis at qcurtis@dsigroup.org, 201-987-1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th Human Performance & Biosystems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
This summit is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed.
