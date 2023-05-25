Parts Life, Inc. Welcomes Gregg Mallinder as New Vice President of Product
Moorestown, NJ, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Parts Life, Inc. has announced the appointment of Gregg Mallinder as the company's Vice President, Product. Mallinder, a transformational figure in engineering and operational leadership, will be at the helm of strategy execution for electronic and electrical engineering opportunities at Parts Life.
With an illustrious career spanning two decades, Mallinder brings to Parts Life, Inc. an impressive track record in engineering and operations management. His leadership across various functional domains, including Product & Process Engineering, Electronics and Mechanical Remanufacturing, Plant Management, Planning, and Purchasing, has yielded significant growth and the development of high-performing teams.
Mallinder's expertise encompasses new product development, LEAN initiatives, supply chain optimization, process improvement, and quality system implementations. His role at Parts Life, Inc. will primarily involve leveraging this wealth of experience to further the company's commitment to serve the warfighter with enhanced capabilities.
Throughout his career, Mallinder has embodied the principles of Servant Leadership and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His leadership style promotes a culture of continuous improvement and passion for achieving ambitious goals. Furthermore, his extensive experience across the automotive independent and OEM aftermarkets, as well as telecommunications, brings strength and depth to the Parts Life, Inc.'s leadership team.
Mallinder holds a BS in Electronics Engineering from Oral Roberts University.
About Parts Life, Inc. (PLI): PLI is a certified AS9100D engineering service provider, manufacturer, and alternate source supplier for DMSMS and obsolete replacement components on military systems and subsystems. PLI's value-added reverse engineering processes address missing or incomplete technical data needed prior to manufacturing, with services such as R.O.P.E.® (Rapid Obsolescence Planning and Execution) and 5R® (Reverse Engineering, Remanufacturing, Recertify, Repair, Replicate) delivering manufacturable data with source approval to manufacture replacement parts. In the Prototype Integration Facility, parts and components are manufactured and tested for form, fit, and function to ensure each piece meets and surpasses OEM requirements. PLI's electronic, electric, and electrical manufacturing capabilities include wiring harnesses and electronic test sets, showcasing their commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for the DoD's most critical needs.
Alicia Barrett
856-786-8675
partslifeinc.com
