The Staenberg Group Welcomes Stephen Matic as COO, Strengthening Company's Leadership and Vision
St. Louis, MO, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Staenberg Group (TSG) is thrilled to announce that Stephen Matic has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer. In his newly appointed role as COO, Matic will play a pivotal role in the organization's future success, helping to bring the company's innovative ideas in retail development to fruition. He will work closely with the team to optimize operations, streamline processes, and maintain focus on the company's growth objectives.
As TSG continues to evolve and expand, Matic’s expertise and guidance will be instrumental in strengthening the company’s leadership and vision. He brings to TSG over 20 years of experience in managing assets, portfolios, and teams while working with commercial assets across the US.
“I am extremely impressed with his ability to stay both focused and organized,” said Michael Staenberg, President of The Staenberg Group. “I think this is necessary for me personally and TSG as a firm. I have no shortage of ideas of where TSG can go as an organization, and I am certain Stephen will help all of us achieve success together.”
In his previous role as Executive Vice President at GM Realty Company, he was responsible for sourcing and closing acquisitions, asset management, accounting, and investor reporting functions. Throughout his career, Matic has managed large teams, including property managers, leasing and sales, and staff in accounting and maintenance.
He holds a BS in General Studies with a focus on English and Journalism from Northwestern University.
"I am very excited to join Michael Staenberg and his team and feel that we all share a common ambition towards success," said Stephen Matic. "We have a robust portfolio and a pipeline of projects, and I see so many opportunities to contribute my experience to the growth of The Staenberg Group. As a native Chicagoan, I really look forward to bringing my wife and three kids back to the Midwest and exploring the greater St Louis area."
About The Staenberg Group
The Staenberg Group is a full-spectrum real estate and development firm that provides design, management, and leasing of retail, restaurant, and entertainment centers. Beyond development, TSG Properties engages in the communities in which they operate through direct philanthropic gifts with the determination to make neighborhoods stronger, healthier, and more sustainable. For more information, please visit https://www.tsgproperties.com/.
Contact
Michael Staenberg
(314) 513-1500
www.tsgproperties.com/
