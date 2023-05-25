Leveraging Digital Tools to Design, Deliver, and Sustain Warfighting Platforms
The Digital Engineering for Defense Summit convenes next month in National Harbor, MD on June 14 and 15.
National Harbor, MD, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Digital Engineering for Defense Summit will explore opportunities to integrate simulations, 3D models and digital twins into the engineering process to increase efficiencies in system designs; reduce cost, risk, and time; and enable better life cycle management and sustainment.
This year’s event will have a panel discussion detailing how the different services are exploring the use of digital engineering to design, develop, deliver, and sustain technologically advanced warfighting systems. Digital engineering is a practice that each of the services are leveraging to make the process of designing, building, acquiring, and sustaining complex systems more efficient and affordable. Leaders from across the services will discuss how they are planning to integrate digital engineering initiatives and tools to support engineering activities and decision making across complex air, ground, sea, and space system life cycles. In a digital age of rapid technological change and a dynamic threat environment, the United States is compelled to change how it engineers, acquires, and delivers systems to embrace a digital, data-centric approach. Integrating the digital trinity of digital engineering and management, agile software development, and open systems architectures will be key to unlocking the future of innovation at speed and scale.
Panel Moderator:
David Long - Chief Engineer for Digital Engineering, Systems Engineering Research Center, Stevens Institute of Technology
Panelists:
- RDML Jason Lloyd, USN - Chief Engineer and Deputy Commander for Ship Design, Integration and Naval Engineering, Naval Sea Systems Command
- Matt Sipe - APEO for Engineering & Architecture/ Chief Engineer for US Army Aviation, PEO Aviation
- Tiffany Nesbit - Vice President Engineering, Elbit Systems of America
- Mike Nash - Solutions Director, Digital Engineering, GDIT
Limited sponsor and exhibitor opportunities remain. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or 201-940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Digital Engineering for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org, 201.987.0183.
This Summit is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed.
