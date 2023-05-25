Dogtown Pizza Is a Signature Sponsor of Lou Fusz Athletic, Supporting the Women’s Premier Soccer League
St. Louis, MO, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dogtown Pizza is pleased to announce it’s a Signature Sponsor of Lou Fusz Athletic (LFA)’s inaugural team with the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL). LFA coaches Jeff Tottleben and Sean O’Rourke will guide the team of local collegiate female soccer players.
“Lou Fusz Athletic and Dogtown Pizza are a great match,” said Dan Gargan, Managing Director of Lou Fusz Athletic. “Having Dogtown Pizza as a Signature Partner for our WPSL team will help us enhance the experience and continue to professionalize the next steps for these aspirational players.”
“Dogtown Pizza is excited to partner with Lou Fusz Athletic to support their inaugural WPSL team,” said Rick and Meredith Schaper, Co-Owners of Dogtown Pizza. “Our St. Louis-based company is family-owned and operated, and supporting local athletes as they continuously develop at the collegiate level aligns well with our commitment to the community.”
The WPSL, founded in 1998, is the longest-active women's soccer league in the US. With a membership of 130 teams, it's also the world's largest women's soccer league.
Founded in 1992, Lou Fusz Athletic offers soccer, lacrosse, and football programs, helping young people in St. Louis learn the skills necessary in these sports in addition to life skills.
Go to https://wpslsoccer.com/ to learn more about the Women’s Premier Soccer League and https://www.loufuszathletic.com/ for more information about Lou Fusz Athletic. To view the LFA’s team schedule and roster, visit https://www.wpslsoccer.com/teams/lou-fusz-athletic.
About Dogtown Pizza
Rick and Meredith Schaper launched Dogtown Pizza out of their home kitchen in October 2006. Today, Dogtown Pizza’s St. Louis-style pizza can be found at grocers large and small, big-name chains, and small specialty stores. For more information, please visit www.dogtownpizza.com.
Contact
Rick Schaper
314-802-7001
www.dogtownpizza.com/
