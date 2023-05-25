Erin Houck-Toll Elected to Henderson Franklin’s Executive Committee
Fort Myers, FL, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is delighted to announce that stockholder Erin Houck-Toll was elected to the firm’s Executive Committee at its annual meeting. With an impressive legal career spanning nearly two decades, Houck-Toll’s election reflects her exceptional legal expertise, leadership qualities, and unwavering commitment to client success. She shares:
“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been elected to serve on the Executive Committee of Henderson Franklin. This appointment represents a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the strategic direction and continued success of our firm and make a positive impact in the lives of our clients and our community.”
As a member of the Executive Committee, Houck-Toll will collaborate closely with fellow members, including the Managing Lawyer Douglas Szabo and stockholders Richard Mancini and David Roos, to drive firm initiatives, enhance client experiences, and reinforce Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt’s position as a preeminent legal institution in Southwest Florida.
“We are thrilled to welcome Erin Houck-Toll to the Executive Committee,” said Douglas Szabo. “Her wealth of experience and dedication to the practice of law make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. Erin’s insights and strategic thinking will undoubtedly contribute to our firm’s continued growth and success as we approach our 100th anniversary.”
Since joining the firm in July 2005, Houck-Toll has made remarkable contributions as an integral member and leader. In addition, she serves as the chair of the Business & Tax, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Health Care practice areas. As a Florida Bar Board Certified Health and Tax attorney expert, Houck-Toll is among only a select few in the State of Florida to have achieved this certification. Her extensive knowledge and proficiency enable her to navigate complex federal and state taxation matters, provide comprehensive business planning advice, address healthcare law issues, facilitate mergers and acquisitions, and handle intellectual property matters. Houck-Toll’s ability to deliver tailored solutions to intricate legal challenges has earned her the utmost respect and admiration from her peers and clients.
Houck-Toll’s remarkable legal career has earned her numerous honors and accolades at the local, state, and national levels. She was named one of Gulfshore Business Magazine’s “Top 40 Under 40” in 2012, Naples Illustrated recognized her as a “Top Lawyer” in both health care law and tax law from 2018 to 2022, and Florida Super Lawyers® magazine has consistently recognized her excellence in business and corporate law. Best Lawyers in America has also acknowledged Houck-Toll’s exceptional legal skills for her work in closely held companies, family businesses, and tax law in 2022 and 2023.
Houck-Toll received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University, her J.D. from Tulane University (cum laude), and her L.L.M. (Taxation) from the University of Florida. She may be reached at erin.houck-toll@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1296.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Houck-Toll or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
