Enzo Unified Introduces Advanced Support for Microsoft Business Central
Powerful SQL-Based Integration and Automation Capabilities Help Overcome Tech Staff Limitations and Enhance Productivity
Boca Raton, FL, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Enzo Unified, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of formal integration support for Microsoft Business Central. By tapping Enzo’s suite of cutting-edge data management solutions along with Business Central, technology managers are empowered to optimize their workforce's productivity and relieve them from menial and repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic and meaningful work.
Enzo’s two marquee products, Enzo Server and DataZen, can revolutionize the way businesses leverage Microsoft Business Central. Both Enzo Server and DataZen integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Business Central, and extend the platform’s capabilities, empowering organizations to optimize their operations and achieve greater efficiency. By automating time-consuming processes and simplifying complex workflows, Enzo reduces the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for Business Central.
“We are excited to introduce Enzo’s support for BC as part of our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions” said Herve Roggero, Chief Business Kahuna for Enzo. “Enzo enables organizations to unlock the full potential of their teams and technology, and allows them to continuously drive growth and innovation through Business Central.”
Key features and benefits of Enzo’s new BC support include:
· Business Process Automation: Build rapid integration scripts to automate your FinOps business processes.
· Rapid Integration: Expose the Business Central API, OData, and your custom AL endpoints as SQL commands for rapid integration.
· Explore Data: Explore your data quickly using SQL commands against the Business Central API.
· Build/Augment Your Data Lake: Now you can augment your AWS, Azure, or BC Data Lake with Business Central data for better reporting and data analysis.
· Add Artificial Intelligence (AI) to your FinOps Process: Flow your FinOps data through an AI platform, such as Microsoft OpenAI, to add scoring metrics, detect anomalies and more.
Solving Integration Problems and Detecting Changes
Enzo Server makes software integrations with Business Central easier because Enzo exposes the full BC API as SQL commands. Using SQL enables functionality directly from SQL Server and expands the pool of staff resources who can implement updates to anyone with SQL knowledge. Additionally, DataZen allows you to quickly and safely augment data using external services including AI platforms, among others.
“Businesses are facing so many headwinds these days, from economic uncertainty to talent retention. By enabling tech teams to focus on the strategic work, such as taking advantage of Artificial Intelligence platforms, we believe this service will drive increased efficiency, productivity, and innovation for any business that uses or wants to use Business Central," said Roggero.
Learn more about Enzo’s new BC support and extended capabilities here: https://www.enzounified.com/blog/Announcing_Support_For_BusinessCentral_Enzo_DataZen
About Enzo Unified
Enzo Unified is a powerful data integration technology designed to remove impediments to the development and data management processes by using a unique Integration-as-Code approach. Enzo data integration tools ensure a reliable, consistent implementation method regardless of source or destination platform. The unique, patented data management system offers simple but powerful custom integration capabilities using low-code development languages, such as SQL or HTTP. This helps technology teams leverage talent and better plan for staffing needs, while eliminating barriers to integrating new data sources or software. By using Enzo, businesses can greatly reduce their reliance on expensive ETL and ODBC solutions, while extending and enhancing data access to any stakeholder with a rudimentary SQL skillset.
For more information, please visit www.EnzoUnified.com or call (561) 921-8669.
