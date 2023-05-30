PAWS NY Partners with NYC Aging for Volunteer Connections
The two groups will collaborate to connect NYC Aging volunteers with PAWS NY clients and pets across New York City.
New York, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY has partnered with the New York City Department for the Aging (NYC Aging) to connect with the agency’s network of volunteers to provide support to PAWS clients and pets in need.
New York City is home to approximately 1.7 million older adults, and NYC Aging works to eliminate ageism and ensure the dignity and quality of life of the City’s diverse older adult population. NYC Aging also works to support caregivers through service, advocacy, education, and volunteerism.
Earlier this year, PAWS NY—which provides pet care support to older adults and individuals living with illness or disability—presented about its programs and services to staff at NYC Aging. This led to discussions around a volunteer partnership, as NYC Aging recruits and refers hundreds of volunteers across the five boroughs for opportunities to give back at local nonprofits. PAWS NY is the latest to join the list of organizations that volunteer with the agency.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with NYC Aging to find more New Yorkers who want to volunteer with people and pets in their communities,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “We are hopeful the partnership will broaden our reach as we expand our programs and help to serve more folks in need.”
“As a dog mom myself, I know firsthand the many great benefits and advantages of a companion animal. Pet ownership has shown to improve physical wellness and mental health, as well as reduce emotional stressors,” said Department for the Aging Commissioner, Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez. “NYC Aging is excited about our new partnership with PAWS NY to connect older New Yorkers in need of help caring for their pets due to physical, mobility, and other challenges with volunteers to provide that support.”
Visit www.pawsny.org/volunteer to learn more about volunteering with PAWS NY, providing dog walking, litterbox maintenance, and other daily pet care support to New Yorkers and their pets.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
New York City is home to approximately 1.7 million older adults, and NYC Aging works to eliminate ageism and ensure the dignity and quality of life of the City’s diverse older adult population. NYC Aging also works to support caregivers through service, advocacy, education, and volunteerism.
Earlier this year, PAWS NY—which provides pet care support to older adults and individuals living with illness or disability—presented about its programs and services to staff at NYC Aging. This led to discussions around a volunteer partnership, as NYC Aging recruits and refers hundreds of volunteers across the five boroughs for opportunities to give back at local nonprofits. PAWS NY is the latest to join the list of organizations that volunteer with the agency.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with NYC Aging to find more New Yorkers who want to volunteer with people and pets in their communities,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “We are hopeful the partnership will broaden our reach as we expand our programs and help to serve more folks in need.”
“As a dog mom myself, I know firsthand the many great benefits and advantages of a companion animal. Pet ownership has shown to improve physical wellness and mental health, as well as reduce emotional stressors,” said Department for the Aging Commissioner, Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez. “NYC Aging is excited about our new partnership with PAWS NY to connect older New Yorkers in need of help caring for their pets due to physical, mobility, and other challenges with volunteers to provide that support.”
Visit www.pawsny.org/volunteer to learn more about volunteering with PAWS NY, providing dog walking, litterbox maintenance, and other daily pet care support to New Yorkers and their pets.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
Contact
PAWS NYContact
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
Categories