Cindy Quinn Earns RE/MAX Titan Club Status
Cindy Quinn of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Holmes Beach, Florida, Ranks #25 Among Florida RE/MAX Agents.
Holmes Beach, FL, May 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cindy Quinn of RE/MAX Alliance Group has achieved the prestigious RE/MAX Titan Club Award, ranking #25 in Florida among top individual RE/MAX agents for commissions earned in 2023. This is the second year she has achieved this high level.
The Titan Club Award honors high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.
“Cindy’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and the community has allowed her to achieve the prestigious Titan Club status,“ said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Ron Travis. “We are extremely proud that Cindy continues to raise the bar in real estate.”
Quinn has more than 20 years of real estate experience with strong local knowledge of the Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key and Bradenton markets. She is based in the Anna Maria Island office at 5316 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217, and can be reached at (941) 780-8000 or Cindy@islandannamaria.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
