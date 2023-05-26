4,000 L.A. Students Celebrate the 28th Annual Kids Ocean Day
Los Angeles students gathered on May 25 for a beach clean-up and human art formation for Kids Ocean Day.
Los Angeles, CA, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Thursday, May 25, 4,000 Los Angeles school children assembled to celebrate the 28th Annual Kids Ocean Day Adopt-a-Beach Clean-Up at Dockweiler State Beach. This year’s theme was “Kids Causing a Wave of Change for the Ocean” which was visually illustrated via a student-led aerial art formation in the shape of a wave.
Kids Ocean Day is an environmental awareness event that incorporates composting, recycling and reducing plastic waste along our coastlines. Since 1991, nearly 780,000 kids have participated in the program. This year, over 8,000 kids in counties across the state of California participated in Kids Ocean Day. The largest of the events, with over 4,000 students, took place in Los Angeles and was made possible by the Malibu Foundation for Environmental Education, Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment, the City of Los Angeles Board of Public Works, the California Coastal Commission, LA County Board of Supervisors and Keep LA Beautiful.
Leading up to the annual event, The Malibu Foundation for Environmental Education has hosted months of school assemblies about the adverse impacts of pollution and littering. L.A. students learned about how the rains carry plastic litter down the storm drain and into the ocean, entangling animals and polluting our food resources. At the conclusion of it all, the students put their newly acquired knowledge into action during Kids Ocean Day on the 25th.
The event kicked off with a beach clean-up led by teachers and community volunteers. After the clean-up, at noon, the kids created an aerial art formation in the shape of a wave to illustrate their message. The art formation, which was coordinated by John Quigley of Spectral Q, was captured from above via helicopter.
“This year, we are celebrating our 28th year as thousands of children come together to celebrate our beloved beaches,” said Michael Klubock, Executive Director of The Malibu Foundation for Environmental Education and Kids Ocean Day. “Empowering young generations to care for our oceans is essential in creating lasting change and few people can inspire others the way that children can. We hope that Kids Ocean Day will inspire others to take action to give our oceans a chance for future generations. And we are so thankful to the many supporters who have made this possible by contributing their time and talent to the children of Los Angeles.”
During the event, The City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works helped facilitate the recycling and composting of all beach debris. “Change starts small,” said LADPW President Aura Garcia, “Simple habits such as picking up after yourself means a piece of trash diverted from the ocean, which also means a healthier ecosystem for tomorrow’s kids. These kids take on the work today to ensure cleaner beaches for L.A. residents and marine life.”
"The California Coastal Commission is so excited that we are able to sponsor and hold this event again," said Chris Parry. "The students who participate in Kids Ocean Day are learning and demonstrating how to be good stewards of our precious coast and ocean, while reminding us of the joy of connecting with nature."
For more information about the event and the organization, please visit www.kidsoceanday.org and follow them on Instagram at @kidsoceanday.
About the Malibu Foundation
The Malibu Foundation for Environmental Education coordinates Kids Ocean Day for the Los Angeles region by giving presentations year-round at the schools and organizing the annual culminating event at the beach. Founded in 1991, the Malibu Foundation for Environmental Education’s Adopt-A-Beach School Assembly has been presented to over 780,000 children and nearly 170,000 have participated in many beach clean-ups. For more information, please visit www.malibufoundation.org.
About the California Coastal Commission
The California Coastal Commission is committed to protecting and enhancing California’s coast and ocean for present and future generations. It does so through careful planning and regulation of environmentally sustainable development, strong public participation, education, and effective intergovernmental coordination.
The Kids Ocean Day Adopt-A-Beach Program is part of the Commission’s effort to raise public awareness of marine and coastal resources and promote coastal stewardship. The Commission provides financial support to Kids Ocean Day efforts statewide with proceeds from the Whale Tail License Plate and voluntary donations on the state tax return to the Protect Our Coast and Oceans Fund. For more information about the Commission’s programs and how to buy a Whale Tail Plate, visit www.coastforyou.org.
About LA Sanitation & Environment
LA Sanitation plans and administers the Clean Water Program, the Solid Resources Program and the Watershed Protection Program. These programs all contribute to and build upon LA Sanitation’s overarching program of environmental sustainability. The Watershed Protection Program evaluates urban runoff pollution issues in four local watersheds—Los Angeles River, Ballona Creek, Dominguez Channel, and Santa Monica Bay. To achieve its flood control and pollution abatement objectives, the Watershed Protection Program employs a multi-pronged approach, utilizing education, engineering, enforcement, and evaluation to ensure Los Angeles’ compliance with federal, state and local regulations and reduce the amount of polluted urban runoff flowing into and through regional waterways. To learn more, visit www.LACitySan.org.
About City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works
The Department of Public Works is the City's third largest department and is comprised of a staff of more than 5,000 employees who are responsible for the construction, renovation, and operation of City facilities and infrastructure, as well as the delivery of public safety and environmental programs. In partnership with private contractors, the Department builds and maintains public projects such as libraries, fire stations, police stations, animal facilities, streets, bridges, streetlights, water treatment plants, sewers, and sidewalks, and provides essential public services like street tree maintenance and graffiti removal.
About Keep Los Angeles Beautiful
Keep Los Angeles Beautiful (KLAB), established in 2007, is a citywide volunteer-based community improvement and education campaign affiliated with Keep America Beautiful to engage residents, businesses and local government in programs that prevent litter and promote the reduction of waste through reuse and recycling, and beautification projects. Through public-private partnerships and strategic alliances, KLAB mobilizes thousands of volunteers to clean-up, beautify and improve their neighborhoods, upholding the quality of life and protecting community environments in the City of Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.laocb.org.
About John Quigley and Spectral Q
John Quigley and Spectral Q created the Aerial Art Program with Kids Ocean Day in 1994. Serving as the Statewide Aerial Art Director for the California Coastal Commission he has overseen the massive displays of human art in eight California cities. John’s worldwide work of over 250 images with 250,000 people includes 100 images and 166,000 students for Kids Ocean Day (Including Hong Kong and Mexico). The Aerial Art has generated media coverage, seen by tens of millions of people. John’s art calls for ocean protection, health, human rights, social justice, ecological balance, democracy and freedom. His work strives to liberate the spirit and inspire unity through creative participation.
