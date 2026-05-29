Conservation & Recycling News
Find out how businesses and organizations are making every day, Earth Day by taking steps to preserve, protect and restore the natural environment, ecosystems, vegetation and wildlife as well as reducing, reusing and recycling waste.
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Celebrate the 34th Annual National Trails Day® with American Hiking Society
On Saturday, June 6, 2026, American Hiking Society invites hundreds of thousands across the nation to step onto the trails for the 34th annual National Trails Day®. - May 20, 2026 - American Hiking Society
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases Analysis of Navigation Impacts on the Missouri River Ecosystem
A new analysis from River Ecosystems, Inc. examines the history, costs, and ecological effects of navigation infrastructure on the Missouri River and argues for renewed consideration of alternative river management priorities. - April 20, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Purplee Store Details 10-Micron Gold Layering Process and Sustainable Fiber Jewelry Initiatives
Purplee Store presents its proprietary 7-layer metallurgical process for gold-layered jewelry and the integration of Buriti Palm fibers. The brand was recently designated as a "Black Sheep" by the global platform Not Just A Label (NJAL). - April 03, 2026 - Purplee Store
LT Senior Services Offers Free Shred & Recycle Event
LT Senior Services will host a Shred & Recycle Event on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. This free community event will take place 9-11 AM at 900 Ranch Rd. 620 South, Lakeway, TX 78734. - March 14, 2026 - LT Senior Services
Cedar Mulch Depot Starts Direct to Customer Mulch Delivery
Starting immediately customers can order cedar mulch and nuggets straight from the web and delivered right to their home or job site. - March 01, 2026 - Cedar Mulch Depot
Galloway Environmental, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Trusted Environmental Solutions
As 2026 begins, Galloway Environmental, Inc. is marking a major milestone: 30 years in business. Founded in 1995, the company credits its longevity and growth to the trust and collaboration of clients and partners nationwide. Over the past three decades, the firm has delivered a wide range of... - February 13, 2026 - Galloway Environmental, Inc
Pre-Registration for the 2026 Shanghai International Metal Recycling Expo is Now Open
Global sustainability drives urban metal recycling. The 2026 Shanghai Metal Recycling Expo unites key players to boost tech, policy, and cross-chain collaboration for greener, resilient supply and circular economies. - February 11, 2026 - RX
WeCycle USA Announces Strategic Pivot Into Rare Earth Element (REE) Recycling
WeCycle USA is excited to help lead the transition toward a more secure, sustainable, and domestic supply of rare earth materials. - December 31, 2025 - WeCycle USA
New SocialBox.Biz Survey Reveals 60% of UK Firms Want to Boost Social Impact but Lack Surplus IT Hardware
In a surprising pre-Christmas finding, a new survey from SocialBox.Biz reveals that 3 out of 5 UK companies want to increase their social impact but are constrained by current hardware refresh cycles. To address this gap, the London-based Community Interest Company (CIC) is launching a new initiative that decouples corporate goodwill from physical donations, allowing companies to make a difference using existing PR and ESG budgets. - December 18, 2025 - SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
CyberCrunch Offers "Safe Harbor" for IT Asset Disposition with Verifiable, Transparent Recycling Process
In response to Basel Action Network's "Brokers of Shame" report on risky e-waste exports, CyberCrunch is reaffirming its 100 percent auditable, U.S.-based IT asset disposition process. The company's "Safe Harbor" protocol gives liability-conscious enterprises verifiable downstream recycling, secure data destruction, and clear proof of environmental compliance. - November 19, 2025 - CyberCrunch
16 Dallas Area Veterans to Receive Refurbished Vehicles as Part of the National Auto Body Council® Recycled Rides® Veterans Day Celebration with Texas Collision Centers
On Tuesday, November 11, 16 deserving Dallas area veterans will experience a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program. The presentation will be held at a special Veterans Day presentation presentation at the Texas Collision Centers location in Plano, TX, on Tuesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. CT. - November 10, 2025 - National Auto Body Council
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
SAM Corporate LLC and Rose Merc Limited Enter Strategic MoU for Rolling Out AI Driven Solutions for ESG for Corporates
SAM Corporate, a global FinTech leader in award winning AI-driven ESG reporting and sustainability solutions, and Rose Merc Limited (BSE: 512115), actively engaging in event and entertainment, sports league as well as financial services today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster mutual collaboration. - October 08, 2025 - SAM Corporate
SocialBox.Biz Leads London’s “Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It” Campaign for Secure IT Reuse and Maximum Social Impact Story for London, UK Companies and Beyond
SocialBox.Biz, a pioneering social enterprise, is spearheading a transformative movement helping businesses across London to prioritise secure IT equipment reuse over disposal. The “Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It” campaign empowers organisations to maximise their corporate social responsibility (CSR) by donating old tech to SocialBox.Biz before recycling and disposal in central London and UK-wide. - September 23, 2025 - SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects - September 11, 2025 - Animal Grantmakers
September 28 is World Rivers Day 2025 – Celebrating 20 Years
On the fourth Sunday of every September, World Rivers Day commemorates the many values of our rivers and encourages river stewardship and conservation around the globe – this massive worldwide event involving more than 100 countries and millions of participants has its roots in British... - September 10, 2025 - World Rivers Day
Pettigrew & Associates Eliminates Plastic Water Bottles Company-Wide, Partnering with Open Water to Fight Ocean Pollution, Improve Employee Health
Pettigrew & Associates announced a bold step in its sustainability efforts: eliminating single-use plastic water bottles across all offices and job sites. Effective immediately, the company will exclusively provide Open Water, a 100% recyclable aluminum alternative, to employees and... - September 09, 2025 - Pettigrew & Associates
FCBJerseys to Launch Global Garment Recycling Program
FCBJerseys will launch the "FCBJerseys Renew Circular Initiative" on August 31, 2025. - August 21, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Sailors Race Lake Michigan While Sampling for Microplastics
A team of sailors and scientists collected water samples across the length of Lake Michigan to test for microplastics at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. - August 06, 2025 - Fara Heim
Zatik Naturals Expands Access to Certified Organic, Toxic-Free Skin Care with Innovative Water-Based Formulas
Zatik Naturals, a California-based beauty brand known for its commitment to clean, effective formulations, is continuing to transform the organic skin care market with its certified organic, toxic-free, and water-based product line. - August 05, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Voted Best in Marin: SolarCraft Leads the Way in Solar
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Solar Installer in Marin County" by the readers of Marin Magazine. The annual Marin Magazine Reader's Choice Awards celebrate businesses that excel in delivering exceptional services and products to the local community. - July 31, 2025 - SolarCraft
Garbage Gone Expands Friendly and Reliable Trash Services to Provincetown, Massachusetts
Garbage Gone, a Cape Cod-based trash management company, has expanded its services to Provincetown, Massachusetts, as announced on June 20, 2025. Known for reliable service and friendly customer care, the company distinguishes itself by having technicians retrieve and manage trash cans directly from properties, eliminating the need for residents to place cans on the street. - June 22, 2025 - Garbage Gone Inc.
From Pet Waste Bags to Green Tech: beyondGREEN Evolves into a Full-Spectrum Sustainable Solutions Company
beyondGREEN Biotech, Inc. is a U.S.-based compostable product manufacturer evolving into a green tech innovator, offering full-service solutions from custom design to delivery for sustainable brands of all sizes. - May 23, 2025 - beyondGREEN biotech, Inc.
Ten Texas Communities Win Prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Awards
Keep Texas Beautiful is announcing the ten winning communities of the Governor's Community Achievement Awards. Texas towns and cities are evaluated on their work to engage the community, combat litter, and creating clean and beautiful cities. Winners receive a portion of $2 million for a landscaping project in the community to be completed by TXDOT. - May 13, 2025 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Toxic Waste Threatens LA’s Coastline – Residents Rally to Demand Immediate Action
Los Angeles County claims our beaches are safe despite insufficient testing. Toxic wildfire debris—containing asbestos, dioxins, and heavy metals—pollutes our coastline, while Will Rogers Beach and Topanga Creek have become hazardous waste sites. We demand immediate cleanup, transparency in testing, and an end to toxic waste processing at sensitive coastal areas. Join March for the Sea on March 9 to protect our ocean and public health. - March 06, 2025 - Coastal Alliance
Local North Carolina Company Filters Direct USA Partners with Tidey Ocean to Remove Plastics from Our Oceans
A local new home air filter company, Filters Direct USA is making a difference with their partnership with Tidey Ocean to remove plastic from our oceans for recycling. - February 27, 2025 - Filters Direct USA
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
Lions Tigers & Bears Mourns the Loss of Beloved Lioness Suri
With heavy hearts, San Diego’s Animal Sanctuary shares the passing of the beloved lioness, Suri. - February 06, 2025 - Lions Tigers & Bears
Christmas with the Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears
San Diego’s Exotic Animal Sanctuary & Rescue Hosts Winter Fundraiser Event. - December 04, 2024 - Lions Tigers & Bears
Bank-Ordered Auction: IntegriCo Composite Plant Equipment to Sell to Highest Bidder – Thursday November 7, 2024 10:30AM CST
IntegriCo Composites Inc.’s plant equipment is up for a bank-ordered auction on November 7 at 10:30 AM. All equipment will be sold to the highest bidder, offering an exceptional opportunity for those in recycling and composite manufacturing. The plant, a leader in converting landfill-bound plastics into high-strength composites, will hold an in-person inspection on November 6 from 9 AM - 4 PM at the Sarepta, LA facility. Don’t miss this unique chance to acquire advanced recycling assets. - October 31, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Foley Equipment Adding New Facility Dedicated to Machine Rebuilds
Foley Equipment, the Caterpillar dealer for Kansas and Northwestern Missouri for more than 80 years, announced today that it will be expanding by adding a new facility in Kansas City dedicated to machine rebuilds. “One of the many great things about Cat machines is they are built to have... - October 25, 2024 - Foley Equipment
Keep Texas Beautiful Opens Nominations for the 2024 Beautify Texas Awards
Keep Texas Beautiful is excited to announce that nominations are now open for the 2024 Beautify Texas Awards. These awards recognize and celebrate individuals, organizations, and communities across the state that go above and beyond to enhance Texas's natural beauty, improve environmental conditions, and promote sustainable practices. The Beautify Texas Awards shine a spotlight on outstanding achievements in litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, and community beautification efforts. - October 24, 2024 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper Announce Sales Team Consolidation to Strengthen Dealer Support and Efficiency
Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper are pleased to announce the consolidation of their sales teams, effective January 1, 2025. This strategic initiative will streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and provide superior support to dealers and customers across all three brands. - October 18, 2024 - Bush Hog
Lions Tigers & Bears Hosting Yearly Fall Events: Spooky Campover & Pumpkin Bash
Kids and adults alike will be able to camp out in the countryside and sleep under the stars with the sanctuary animals. - October 16, 2024 - Lions Tigers & Bears
Partnership of Rangeland Trusts Celebrates 20 Years of Impact
As farms and ranches across America are presented with an unprecedented series of challenges and opportunities, the Partnership of Rangeland Trusts (PORT), a nine-member alliance of land trusts in the West and Midwest with a focus to conserve working lands, is celebrating 20 years of impact,... - October 15, 2024 - Partnership of Rangeland Trusts
Rapid-Access Rocket Startup, Lesath International, & Kall Morris Inc. Join Forces to Clean Up Space
Lesath International and KMI have signed an LOI for Lesath to provide payload delivery for KMI’s orbital technology. Lesath's methane-based propulsion systems offer reduced carbon emissions for space launches. KMI's innovative technology addresses the growing challenge of orbital congestion. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the approach to maintaining a clean space environment. This partnership highlights the growing importance of sustainability in space. - October 10, 2024 - Lesath International
Trucent to Showcase Filtration and Separation Technologies at GlassBuild America 2024
Trucent will showcase its cutting-edge QuantumClear filtration system and CentraSep S Series separation system at GlassBuild America, September 30 – October 2, 2024 in Dallas, TX. These technologies revolutionize glass grinding processes, delivering ultra-clean fluid, reducing downtime, and improving efficiency for manufacturers worldwide. Visit Trucent at Booth #50069. - September 26, 2024 - Trucent
EPA Names Verde, the Green Janitorial Company, a 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year
Verde Clean has won the Environmental Protection Agency's prestigious 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award for furthering safer chemistry and products in the commercial facilities services industry. - September 25, 2024 - Verde Clean
Vanguard Green Investment Limited Announces Its Transformation from the Healthcare Industry to the ESG Service Industry
Vanguard Green Investment Limited, formerly a leading company in the healthcare industry, is proud to announce its transformation to a ESG Advisor Service Company under the leadership of Chairman Niu Yenyen. This move marks a significant step towards building a sustainable future for earth and promoting female leadership in the business world. - September 24, 2024 - Vanguard Green Investment Limited
September 22 is World Rivers Day 2024
On the fourth Sunday of every September, World Rivers Day commemorates the many values of our rivers and encourages river stewardship and conservation around the globe – this massive worldwide event involving more than 100 countries and millions of participants has its roots in British Columbia Rivers Day. - September 04, 2024 - World Rivers Day
MacMyDay, Inc. Teams Up with Universal E-Waste Collectors
MacMyDay, Inc. teams up with Universal E-Waste Recyclers to offer great e-waste services for businesses and individuals. - August 30, 2024 - MacMyDay, Inc.
Nature & Business Summit: Montreal to Host an Event Dedicated to Accelerating Corporate Engagement in Biodiversity Protection
Workshops for Biodiversity (Ateliers pour la biodiversité) is excited to announce the first Montreal Nature & Business Summit, taking place on November 26, 2024, at HEC Montréal’s Hélène-Desmarais Building. This premier event aims to accelerate corporate... - August 22, 2024 - Workshops for biodiversity
The InnovaPanel© Pioneering Ecological Responsibility in the Building Industry
In today’s construction industry, pursuing sustainable & environmentally responsible practices has become paramount to success. One such solution gaining traction is the use of the InnovaPanel©, a revolutionary building material, in conjunction with the use of a magnesium cement insulated panels that are used to construct homes and commercial buildings instead of traditional masonry block & framing. The InnovaPanel approach prioritizes both performance & ecological responsibility. - July 31, 2024 - Innova Panel, LLC.
Birch Citadel: a Law Firm on the Cutting Edge of Climate Change, Decarbonization, and Renewables
Birch Citadel, founded by Matthew F. Chalmers, focuses on environmental law, specializing in climate, energy, and renewable deployment. With expertise in navigating complex regulatory landscapes like CEQA and NEPA, they advocate for sustainable and equitable futures. Addressing emerging challenges from climate change to regulatory compliance, Birch Citadel offers legal and consulting services, influencing policy and facilitating green energy projects. - July 29, 2024 - Birch Citadel
Fishtechy Inc. Launches Revolution in Fish Measurement Technology
Fishtechy Inc., formerly known as Flytechy Inc., has launched a groundbreaking fish measurement technology. Rebranded after positive feedback at iCast 2024, Fishtechy introduced the Proof Ball, a tool that works with the Fishtechy App to measure fish using AI. This technology allows anglers to use their smartphone cameras to accurately measure their catch with minimal handling, promoting fish health and sustainable fishing practices. - July 25, 2024 - Fishtechy, Inc.
CRASH Jewelry Celebrates Cadillac and Endurance Sports Car Racing in Two Innovative Designs
CRASH Jewelry partnered with Cadillac to produce limited edition upcycled jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing steel in original General Motors colors. These exclusive bracelets are uni-sex, sustainable, and one-of-a-kind. - July 02, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry