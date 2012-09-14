PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding

This Halloween, Audio4fun Will Donate All Profits During the Event to WWF This Halloween, Audio4fun will donate 100% profits from AV Voice Changer series, and all other paid products to support WWF, the Word Wildlife Fund. - October 31, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Widow Launching Second National Tire Safety Tour Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom

15th Annual World Rivers Day Set for September 22nd - World Rivers Day Celebrates the Values of Rivers, Increases Awareness, and Encourages River Conservation World Rivers Day 2019, set for September 22 (always the fourth Sunday in September), is a global celebration of our rivers. The event strives to increase public awareness of the values of our waterways while also promoting the need for sound river stewardship. The day's festivities will range from stream clean-ups and habitat restoration activities to educational programs and community riverside celebrations. More than 70 countries and millions of people will participate. - September 16, 2019 - World Rivers Day

Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Sustainable Ocean Alliance Ocean Advocates and Entrepreneurs Set Sail to Witness an Iceless Alaska Sustainable Ocean Alliance brings forward solutions that will address the ocean’s biggest challenges. - August 21, 2019 - Sustainable Ocean Alliance

Carnivore Meat Company Makes Strides in Sustainability, Reducing Packaging Material by 30 Percent Carnivore Meat Company® is implementing a new sustainability initiative to significantly reduce the total volume of packaging material consumed in its daily manufacturing operations. The first phase will take effect on October 1, 2019 with new product packaging and shipping materials used for the company’s VE RAW BAR freeze-dried snacks for cats and dogs. - August 16, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

U.S. Veg Corp Names Community Grows a Partner for San Francisco Event Community Grows was recently named the charity partner for this year’s California Vegetarian Food Festival and Symposium, to take place at the Palace of Fine Arts on Saturday, September 21st. Founded in 1994, the non-profit’s mission is to cultivate healthy youth through growing gardens... - August 15, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.

Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers 5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Returnity Named Finalist in Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge Leader in Reusable Shipping Packaging Recognized as Innovator in Circular Economy by National Geographic and Sky Ocean Ventures - August 08, 2019 - Returnity

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires HSE Consulting Business of Bureau Veritas Forms One of the Largest, Private HSE Consultancies in United States - July 01, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

New York Long Island Tree Service is Fully Equipped and Prepared for Emergency Tree Removal When Strong Winds Take Down Trees This Year 2019 The company has the crew fully loaded and ready to remove trees from the road when wind storms knock them down and cause problems for residents. - June 04, 2019 - New York Long Island Tree Service

It Just Got Easier to Meal Plan and Reduce Food Waste! Ends + Stems New Web App Launches Today Chef Alison Mountford’s popular, eco-friendly meal planning service Ends+Stems proudly announces today the launch of its first ever web app, available on any device at endsandstems.com. Chef Alison, formally of Square Meals and Munchery, empowers users with delicious meal plans and instant grocery lists all designed to reduce food waste while making cooking approachable and fun. Save money, time and help the environment with Ends+Stems. - June 04, 2019 - Ends+Stems

We are Guarding Earth Through Sport (We are GETS) Defending our planet is not a sport for viewership, it's about active involvement. - May 31, 2019 - We are GETS

Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Has Released a Book on Ecology Written by Ukrainian Children A book about garbage was presented at the largest exhibition in Ukraine – Book Arsenal 2019. - May 27, 2019 - Lucky Labs

Kazoo Magazine, an Award-Winning Girls Magazine, Saves the Planet with “The Great Green Issue,” Coming Summer 2019 A new study shows that our daughters—and not our politicians or even scientists—are the most powerful messengers on climate change. Kids can change their parents' minds about climate change—with daughters having the strongest influence over conservative fathers. Award-winning Kazoo magazine helps to inspire that change with their latest, "The Great Green Issue." Editor-in-Chief Erin Bried can speak on why that is, what girls can teach their parents and what that means for our planet’s future. - May 18, 2019 - Kazoo magazine

Local Nonprofit Serving At-Risk Youth Through Sailing Receives Tax Exemption from the IRS - May 12, 2019 - Sailing Project Endeavor

Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.

New Inter-University Research Collaborative Dedicated to Climate Change and Sport, Called The Sport Ecology Group, Announces Its Official Launch: Earth Day 2019 Earth Day 2019 on April 22 marks the debut of the Sport Ecology Group, eight sport scholars from around the country that have formed a research collaborative and public education forum for sport and the natural environment. - April 22, 2019 - Sport Ecology Group

Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson to Host a Free Electronics Event for Earth Day Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson is doing their part to help the Earth. Join the Harley-Davidson dealership for this free event. - April 16, 2019 - Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson

Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Teaches Local Families the Importance of Preserving the Environment The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center gathered local Clearwater families to educate them on preserving the environment, starting with their backyards. - April 12, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

Former Volunteer for Marine Turtle Conservtion Project Shaving Her Hair as a Fundraiser to Save Sea Turtles Ohio resident is holding a fundraiser for Marine Turtle Conservation Project and plans to shave over 40 inches of hair to benefit the cause - April 09, 2019 - Shaving My Hair for Sea Turtle Conservation

GoReusable Cups Now Plant Trees Eco cup brand GoReusable.Org launches "THIS CUP PLANTS ONE TREE" cup in partnership with the National Forest Foundation. Eco cup brand GoReusable.Org has just taken the sustainability of its products a step further by signing a deal with US charity National Forest Foundation (NFF). The packaging of their next batch of cups will be labelled, "THIS CUPS PLANTS ONE TREE," because for each cup purchased, a tree will be planted in an area of degraded forest. - April 04, 2019 - GoReusable

My Custom Tailor & Bespoke Custom Suits and Shirts for Men and Women Stands Apart in Their Commitment to Equality and Environmental Conservation My Custom Tailor's mission is to provide a custom tailoring alternative to ill-fitting, off-the-rack clothing for men and women. Company Motto: Provide excellent quality, superior customer service, expert workmanship, and great value. - April 01, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

Tomorrow Energy with Arbor Day Foundation to Plant 80,000 Trees Sustainability is central to the core values of Tomorrow Energy as the company believes that trees are an incredibly important part of building a sustainable future. - March 28, 2019 - Tomorrow Energy

CyberCrunch Recycling Becomes One of Handful of Companies to Achieve Delaware Recycling Permit CyberCrunch becomes one of only a handful of companies authorized to provide on-site hard drive shredding in the State of Delaware. - March 26, 2019 - CyberCrunch

Buzz Pop Cocktails Goes Green with New Biodegradable Push-Pops Buzz Pop Cocktails, the world’s first and only Adult Push-Pop is pleased to announce that it is going Green with a new and improved fully biodegradable plastic Push Pop. “We believe it is important to do our part in helping to save the planet,” says CEO Joseph Isaacs. This change should... - March 18, 2019 - Buzz Pop Cocktails

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is Not Our Grandparents’ Pollutant by Richard Richels, Gary Yohe and Henry Jacoby from Oasis Publishers People carry around a mental picture of the effects of CO2 and other greenhouse gases on our climate and its influence on economic and environmental consequences. This view gives an idea on how to frame an appropriate response – a view that has been informed by how previous generations dealt with... - March 15, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Tomorrow Energy Aims to Unseat “Green Goliath” to Become Leading Renewable Energy Provider in the US Customers were not just interested in "transacting"; they were interested in how the companies they support impact the world. But it wasn’t just Tomorrow Energy customers who were interested in this-the entire company was too. "We all want to go home from a hard day’s work and feel like we are making a positive impact in the world. That is what Tomorrow Energy, and our mission-based focus, is all about," Paul Keene said, CEO. - March 12, 2019 - Tomorrow Energy