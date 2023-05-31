Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with a Two-Day Event
Dutch Creative Space and @kariwood_ hosted The 2 Day Memorial Day Weekend event that took place at The White House on E Arbor Vitae near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Los Angeles, CA, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This two-day event hosted families, friends, and anyone looking to celebrate the holiday weekend in style. With a wide variety of activities and entertainment, there's something for everyone. Guests enjoyed live music from local artists, indulge in delicious food and drinks from top vendors, and participated in exciting games and activities.
"We're thrilled to have hosted this event and bring the community together to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend," says Kari Hollywood (@kariwood_) "We've worked hard to create an experience that's fun, safe, and memorable for everyone."
The White House is a new studio geared to serving emerging producers in Los Angeles.
