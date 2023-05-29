Discover Strategies to Avoid Legal Malpractice with Litigation Expert Michael Corso at Collier County Bar Association's Family Law Forum
Naples, FL, May 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Florida Litigation Expert Michael Corso will present the "Avoiding Legal Malpractice" session at Collier County Bar Association's Family Law Forum on Friday, June 2, at Kensington Country Club in Naples.
At the Collier County Bar Association's Family Law Forum, Corso will delve into frequent malpractice issues in the family law arena. His presentation will offer attorneys and bar associations valuable insights and practical advice. With a passion for knowledge sharing, Corso frequently speaks on matters related to the defense of non-medical professionals and law firm risk management, among others. For more information about the Collier County Bar Association's Family Law Forum and to register for the event, please visit www.colliercountybar.org.
With an extensive background in Civil Trial Law and Business Litigation, Corso is Board Certified by The Florida Bar and the National Board of Trial Advocacy. As the past chair of the Tort and Insurance Litigation practice area, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the field. His practice primarily focuses on the defense of non-medical professionals, including lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers, and surveyors. He is also well-versed in copyright/trademark infringement, product liability, and general tort defense matters in litigation.
Recognized for his exceptional achievements throughout his career, Corso has received numerous accolades and awards. He was honored with the 2022 Justice Harry Lee Anstead Award as the "Florida Bar Board Certified Lawyer of the Year." Florida Super Lawyers® magazine has recognized him every year since 2007, and he has been named to the Top 100 list of lawyers in Florida from 2019 to 2022. Naples Illustrated has designated him as a "Top Lawyer" in legal malpractice law and product liability litigation from 2018 to 2022. In addition, he has been honored by Florida Trend magazine's Legal Elite® and Best Lawyers in America.
Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Corso was a Captain in the United States Air Force and completed his military career in the JAG lawyer program. He received his undergraduate degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Purdue University (B.S., 1971) and his law degree from Villanova University (J.D., 1974). Corso may be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
