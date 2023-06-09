MG Advisory Announces Majority Acquisition of POPin
Denver, CO, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MG Advisory announced today that they acquired majority ownership of POPin, a platform enabling honest conversation necessary to facilitate organizational change.
Stakeholders signed an Asset Purchase Agreement with Change Needs Leaders on May 12, 2023, and POPin is now owned by the holding company Three BD Inc. MG Advisory is the majority stakeholder in partnership with the minority stakeholder PK Biz and some individual private investors. This restructuring has enabled Change Needs Leaders to maintain a minority interest in the holding company.
“This restructuring will allow additional investment and development in POPin’s UX and UI while assessing opportunities to incorporate AI and ML,” said Sosheel Samuel, managing partner of MG Advisory. “MG Advisory will be able to provide scale to POPin through selling, general and administrative support while PK Biz provides technical operations support.”
Based in Denver and San Diego, MG Advisory provides fractional access to seasoned executive resources and an Elastic Talent Pool to businesses that want to expand their technical capacity.
About MG Advisory: Sosheel Samuel founded MG Advisory in June 2020 after experiencing the benefits of fractional arrangements over the traditional hiring model for both himself as a professional and the companies contracting him. He found great fulfillment comes from delivering unencumbered for teams that don’t have the bandwidth to produce. As a fractional resource, Sosh could serve as a “secret weapon” to executives and VPs bogged down by bureaucracy in major global corporations.
With many experienced, executive-level resources in his network, Sosh saw the opportunity to share their expertise with reduced risk and at a lower rate than hiring them traditionally. This established the MG Fractional Executive Bench.
In 2019, Sosheel brought on Aaron (AJ) Rose as his business partner. With AJ’s support, MG began offering Business Development as a Service (BDaaS) to companies needing a go-to-market outbound sales strategy and process.
MG expanded its services in 2021 to include a wealth of Pakistani talent. Thanks to MG’s connections in Pakistan, we offer access to a network of highly-skilled, experienced, and well-vetted professionals available for hire in the US. The Elastic Talent Pool is designed for companies who need quick and flexible access to talent to execute quickly, despite needs that change month-to-month.
To learn more about MG Advisory, visit them online at www.mgadvisory.co.
