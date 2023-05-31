Canadian Wins World Belt of Hot Pepper Eating
London, Canada, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- London, Ontario’s Mike Jack is bringing the League of Fire World Chilli Eating Belt home after successfully defeating Australia’s Greg “Iron Guts” Barlow at the New Zealand Hot Sauce Festival in Auckland on Saturday, May 27.
After 15 rounds consuming a total of 65 of some of the world’s hottest peppers and three shots of hot sauce, the match ended in a tie-breaking speed round where the two contestants consumed an additional 10 peppers.
Mike Jack was previously the reigning two-time League of Fire Americas Belt holder and has broken 10 Guinness World Records most of which are for eating some of the world’s hottest peppers. He is the first Canadian to win the World Belt.
To learn more about Mike Jack, visit Mike Jack Eats Heat on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or Twitter.
After 15 rounds consuming a total of 65 of some of the world’s hottest peppers and three shots of hot sauce, the match ended in a tie-breaking speed round where the two contestants consumed an additional 10 peppers.
Mike Jack was previously the reigning two-time League of Fire Americas Belt holder and has broken 10 Guinness World Records most of which are for eating some of the world’s hottest peppers. He is the first Canadian to win the World Belt.
To learn more about Mike Jack, visit Mike Jack Eats Heat on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or Twitter.
Contact
Mike Jack Eats HeatContact
Mike Jack
12267002896
Mike Jack
12267002896
Categories