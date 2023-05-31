a1qa’s Online Roundtable for IT Executives: Register and Talk Shift-Left Testing
a1qa’s solution advisors are conducting a roundtable discussion for IT executives to talk about shift-left testing.
Lakewood, CO, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nowadays, to release software rapidly, win the market competition, and increase profits, businesses are shift testing left. This approach helps identify app glitches at the early SDLC stages, thus preventing costly defect fixing post-release.
On June 29 at 6 PM CEST/9 AM PDT, a1qa solution advisors — Hanna Malashenka and Darya Savich — invite IT executives to join a virtual roundtable “How to improve QA processes with shift-left testing principles?”
During the online session, business leaders will exchange ideas and receive actionable insights on three points:
1. The benefits and challenges of shift-left testing.
2. Shifting testing left: ways to implement smartly.
3. Team synergy: its importance in shift-left testing.
Hanna Malashenka expressed her opinion: “Given today’s competitive market businesses are expected to release top-quality software products faster than ever before. Shift-left testing is a valuable method, helping speed up quality assurance activities, reduce QA expenditure, and outperform rivals with flawless and high-performing IT solutions.”
About a1qa
a1qa has provided professional QA support for 800+ clients across multiple industries for more than 20 years. 1,100+ on board experts help clients shorten time-to-market, increase ROI, and enhance brand image. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 485, Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website: https://www.a1qa.com/.
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
