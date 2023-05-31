Step Out in Style This Summer Season with a Fashion Show at the 2023 Sun Kissed Summer Soiree
Tampa, FL, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Looking for inspiration for your summer style? You will find it at the Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s 2023 Summer Sun Kissed Soiree, returning to the Dillard's in Citrus Park Mall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 2 PM to 4 PM ET. Open to the general public, the Summer Soiree is a runway fashion show featuring the hottest summer fashion trends, raffle prizes, great music, food, shopping, and more. Register online today at go.rallyup.com/2023dfstbsoiree.
The 2023 Summer Sun Kissed Soiree is an annual fundraising event that benefits Dress for Success Tampa Bay, with all proceeds going to support the nonprofit’s mission to empower women to achieve economic independence of women by providing professional attire, a network of support and career development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. Showcasing fashionable vibes in the categories of "Sandy Chic," "Brunch & Bubbly," Tiaras & Ties," and "Vintage Vibes," this year’s event allows participants to add flair to their warm weather wardrobe while supporting a great cause.
Dress for Success Tampa Bay Board members Pascale Hughes and Amanda Prestwood are the co-chairs for the fundraising event. Hughes said, “I am so excited and honored to co-chair our annual soiree! This event is not only an exciting celebration of fashion and fun in the beautiful Florida sun, but it's also a crucial source of funding for our programs and initiatives. Everyone who participates is directly contributing to changing women's lives in Tampa Bay!”
Prestwood said, “I am very honored to be a co-chair this year for our soiree! This event is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate the achievements of our clients and to experience the excitement of summer fashion, while supporting a cause that positively impacts the lives of women in Greater Tampa Bay. We hope you’ll join the fun!”
Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 25,000 women in the Bay area. In addition, the nonprofit also offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help local women thrive in work and life.
General donations can be made via PayPal at https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/.
Editorial Note: Pictures of the 2022 Dress for Success Soiree are included. Models and Board members are available for interviews.
Tanya Cielo
813-337-0893
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
813-337-0893
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
