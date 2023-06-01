San Diego Free Skateboard Lessons at Pacifica Skatepark

GOSKATE - Skateboard School invites skateboarders of all ages and skill levels to celebrate Go Skate Day at Pacifica Skatepark on June 21 at 4 pm. Led by experienced instructor Jared Goebel, this event promises an exciting day filled with free lessons, giveaways, and an inclusive skateboarding community.