San Diego Free Skateboard Lessons at Pacifica Skatepark

San Diego, CA, June 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Pacifica Skatepark Location:Pacifica Parks Beaches & Rec, 540 Crespi Dr., Pacifica, CA 94044, USA.Date and Time: June 21 at 4 pm.Instructor: Jared Goebel from GOSKATE - Skateboard SchoolPacifica Skatepark is gearing up for an exhilarating celebration on June 21 as skateboarders come together to commemorate Go Skate Day. This special event, organized by GOSKATE - Skateboard School, aims to promote the joy and passion for skateboarding while fostering a sense of community.Open to all ages and experience levels, the event offers free lessons led by skilled instructor Jared Goebel, who will be proudly wearing the branded GOSKATE tee-shirt. Whether you're a beginner seeking guidance or an experienced skateboarder looking to hone your skills, this event is the perfect opportunity to learn, connect, and have a blast.Located at Pacifica Skatepark, skaters will have access to a well-designed facility equipped with various ramps, rails, and obstacles, providing an ideal setting for participants to practice and showcase their skateboarding abilities.As part of the Go Skate Day celebration, GOSKATE - Skateboard School will be distributing free giveaways to participants, adding an extra element of excitement and appreciation for the skateboarding community.This event is a fantastic chance for skateboarders to experience the thrill of Go Skate Day in a welcoming and supportive environment. Whether you're a local skateboarder or visiting Pacifica, join them at Pacifica Skatepark on June 21 at 4 pm to celebrate the joy of skateboarding, connect with fellow skateboarders, and enjoy the camaraderie that Go Skate Day brings.More info: San Diego Skateboard School