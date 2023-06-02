Scala Developers and Users to Converge in Seattle with 47 Degrees, Part of Xebia, at Scala Days
The leading Scala conference, Scala Days, lands in Seattle for the first time. Next week, Scala enthusiasts, devs, and more will convene to explore the latest in community news and projects.
Seattle, WA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 47 Degrees, now part of Xebia, will host the first 2023 edition of Scala Days in Seattle next week, on June 5 to 7, 2023.
Scala Days is the leading Scala conference, where Scala developers, users, practitioners, students, and more convene in two cities each year to learn all of the new, interesting things happening throughout the Scala community. This year, the conference will be hosted in Seattle, Washington for the first time, at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center.
Scala Days is thrilled to welcome the Scala community back to this in-person event for the first time since 2019. Alongside a talented group of speakers and enthusiastic attendees, there will be an awesome group of companies sponsoring the event.
Seattle sponsors include Signify Technology, VirtusLab, Sourcegraph, Databricks, Improving (formerly Yoppworks), Kalix by Lightbend, and the Expedia Group.
More information about Scala Days Seattle can be found on the conference website.
Contact
Maureen Elsberry
206-701-6277
www.xebia.com
