Special LLM and AI Meetup at Scala Days Seattle
Scala Days Seattle is excited to announce a special meetup on June 5.
Seattle, WA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A special meetup will take place at Scala Days Seattle on June 5 at 18:00 at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center.
The meetup, titled Unleashing the Developer’s Arsenal: Harnessing the Power of AI and LLM, is a free evening of new, thought-provoking presentations, a great food menu, and networking opportunities.
One of the featured presentations is titled How Open LLM Models Allow Data to be the IP: Dolly is just the Start.
More information about this talk is coming soon.
The second featured presentation is titled Integrating AI Workflows into your Project: Introducing Xef.ai.
This talk will introduce the new Xef.ai library, how it works, and how it allows developers of all skill levels to introduce AI into their programs.
Xef is a multiplatform library initially available for Scala and Kotlin and with ongoing development and plans to support many more languages.
The Xef library provides a set of primitives for integrating AI workflows into projects. Developed by Xebia Functional’s research and open-source team, this library draws inspiration from the low-level architecture of langchain from Python and the functional and error-handling DSLs provided by Kotlin’s arrow-kt.io library. The Xef library furthers this approach with the AI DSL, which treats AI workflows as pure functional values. These functional values track the effects and errors the AI can produce alongside its regular output predictions statically. Interacting with an AI using precise types and pure values makes it easy to reason about the behavior of the AI program and to compose AI workflows with other software components predictably and reliably.
Check-in for the meetup will take place between 17:30 and the start of the meetup at 18:00.
