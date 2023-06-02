iMPact Business Group Unveils Insights from the 2023 Salary Survey: Revealing Key Trends in the Job Market

iMPact Business Group releases the 2023 Salary Survey, providing valuable insights into current salaries and hiring trends in IT, Engineering, and Finance/Accounting. Key findings include remote work adjustments, the importance of transparency in job postings, and salary's impact on job satisfaction. The report empowers job seekers and organizations to make informed decisions in a dynamic job market.