eBlu Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at 2023 National Infusion Center Association (NICA) Conference
eBlu Solutions experts onsite to discuss electronic prior authorizations and offer support to NICA members .
Louisville, KY, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, a software solution provider in the electronic prior authorization space, will exhibit at the 2023 National Infusion Center Association (NICA) Conference to be held in Miami, Florida, from June 23 – 24 (Booth No. 421).
The NICA conference is held each year and is the only conference focused on the professional development of providers, practice managers, advocates, and other experts. “We’re proud to be a sponsor at the NICA conference this year,” said Taylor Cummings, Director of Operations at eBlu Solutions. “It’s important for us to help offer support to those in the provider-administered medication market across the country. We can’t wait to share how can help get patients to treatment faster - at no cost to them."
Since 2012, eBlu Solutions has provided specialty medical practices with a software solution to verify medical benefits and prior authorizations. The company is committed to streamlining the processes needed for practices to support patients who require high-cost infusion and injection treatments.
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure single-portal software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
