Adoptions From The Heart Annual Family Picnic
Bringing families together to celebrate adoption with AFTH
West Hartford, CT, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) is proud to host its annual summer picnic for families of adoption. Come celebrate with AFTH staff and adoptive community members as they share a special afternoon together. This yearly event not only allows families to connect with each other, but it also gives AFTH the opportunity to thank and appreciate its beautiful families.
Rain or shine, this year’s picnic will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Elizabeth Park, located at 1561 Asylum Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117. AFTH staff will welcome families at the Pond House Café, located at 1555 Asylum Ave. Please bring your own lunch.
The annual family picnic honors the adoptive journey of AFTH families. Every year, seeing the adoptive families together reminds AFTH of its powerful mission—to help build beautiful families. AFTH is pleased to continue this yearly tradition with its loving community.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY.
Jada McCurry
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
