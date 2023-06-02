Adoptions From The Heart Announces Its 33rd Annual Family Picnic
Bringing families of adoption together to celebrate with AFTH.
Horsham, PA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) is proud to announce its annual family picnic to celebrate and honor the adoption triad. Join AFTH staff and families (both domestic and international) for a special afternoon to connect with your community. AFTH will provide food, drinks, arts & crafts, entertainment, and other activities. Children and families will have access to playgrounds, shaded pavilions, and bathrooms.
Rain or shine, the family picnic will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2023, from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Lukens Park, located at 540 Dresher Rd, Horsham, PA 19044. Families from Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey are encouraged to participate. Please get in touch with your social worker to RSVP for the event.
AFTH is eager to host the annual picnic for hundreds of adoptive parents, birth parents, and children. AFTH appreciates its supportive clients for allowing the agency to be a part of the journey to building beautiful families. In honor of them, AFTH is continuing its mission and bringing the adoption community together. At the picnic, AFTH encourages attendees to share their stories about their adoption journeys and the impact that the community has had.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY.
Jada McCurry
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
