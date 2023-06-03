Let’s Get Functionally Fit Outdoors
MoveStrong Outdoor Functional Fitness Zone Opened at The Linc Wellness Center in Jefferson City, MO.
Jefferson, MO, June 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After one year of planning, designing, and construction, the new outdoor functional fitness site at The Linc Wellness Center in Jefferson City, MO is up and ready to use for locals and students in the area. The new site offers space and tools to perform full-body functional workouts while enjoying the benefits of being outdoors.
MoveStrong’s Outdoor Functional Fitness Zone is ideal to serve a large variety of people with different lifestyles, fitness levels, and goals. The site is divided into multiple training zones with a different focus for each.
Overview signs and placards on equipment provide instructions at each station. QR codes provide mobile trainer access for users to view video instructions and tips for performing exercises correctly. Whether everyday health club members, park goers, or local athletes want to improve all facets of fitness in a functional training manner with conditioning, balance, and agility, work on strength and power, get a sweaty total body workout in or just stretch out, they will be covered.
Custom design and installed fitness surfacing with training graphics designed into the surface like track lanes, agility dots, and ladders, with equipment like a balance beam, numerous push/pull fitness bars, stretch stations, a tire flip station, battle ropes, and plyo steps are only a few of the options on-site that help perform everyday movements and body functions. The center piece, the MoveStrong T-Rex FTS model, is a multi-functional fitness station ideal for full-body and group class workouts.
Additional features include specialty surfacing for on-the-floor exercises and mobile training instructions to ensure safe and efficient use.
About Company
- MoveStrong offers customized gym equipment, outdoor fitness, obstacle courses, and many functional training tools and accessories
- We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of the budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.
- Mainly industrial customers for outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement, and obstacle course races.
- Made in the USA.
For further information and media inquiries, visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll-free at 855-728-8700.
Links & Further information:
https://www.movestrongfit.com/whomovesstrong/2023/5/27/lets-get-functional-fit-outdoors
