New Over-Centre Toggle Latches with Slider Release or Padlock Facility from FDB Panel Fittings
The new DIRAK over-centre toggle latches available from FDB Panel Fittings offer slider release or padlocking operation, and feature a stainless-steel toggle loop.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, June 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- These new DIRAK over-centre toggle latches from FDB Panel Fittings offer slider release or padlocking operation, and feature a stainless-steel toggle loop. They provide a high retaining force with low manual effort, simply by tightening two spring loaded components together and locking them.
The new 7-320.01 series features a release slider in AISI 304 or red ABS with raised thumb pad for easy operation while the padlockable variant includes a 5mm eyelet for use where access control is required.
Over-centre toggle catches of this type are widely used on furniture, cabinets, packaging cases and access panels in low security areas, where there is a need to protect contents from the environment and provide a simple means of closure so that personnel can self-protect, while offering a low cost solution with rapid operation and firm fixing.
For further information on these new over-centre toggle latches, please contact FDB Panel Fittings.
The new 7-320.01 series features a release slider in AISI 304 or red ABS with raised thumb pad for easy operation while the padlockable variant includes a 5mm eyelet for use where access control is required.
Over-centre toggle catches of this type are widely used on furniture, cabinets, packaging cases and access panels in low security areas, where there is a need to protect contents from the environment and provide a simple means of closure so that personnel can self-protect, while offering a low cost solution with rapid operation and firm fixing.
For further information on these new over-centre toggle latches, please contact FDB Panel Fittings.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk
Categories