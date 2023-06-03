Lisap Milano, Italian Professional Salon Brand Expands NorthEast Footprint, Announcing Exclusive Partnership with TruBeauty Concepts
New York, NY, June 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisap Milano services over 100,000 salons worldwide and has over 70 years of expertise and product innovation in the professional salon industry. Lisap Milano USA is pleased to announce its partnership with leading Northeast distributor TruBeauty Concepts. This collaboration will fuse Italian artistry and American beauty trends to offer hair stylists performance based color, lightening and styling products supported by TruBeauty’s sales, education and fulfillment expertise. “We are excited for the partnership with Lisap Milano and see great growth opportunities for the future." -John Philipp, Founder & CEO of TruBeauty Concepts.
TruBeauty Concepts will exclusively carry Lisap Milano’s professional hair color, lighteners, haircare, and styling systems in the Northeast. “We are thrilled to be working with industry veteran and visionary John Philipp and his team. This partnership allows us to scale our US operations to new salons as we continue to grow our footprint nationally.” -Sonali Pai, CEO - Lisap Milano USA.
Lisap Milano professional hair products will be available online through TruBeauty Concepts exclusively in New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, Maine, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Washington D.C. TruBeauty also has several stores across Pennsylvania and Maryland. Lisap Milano products can be purchased directly in all other US states at Shoplisap.com
Lisap Milano USA is a subsidiary of Lisap Milano Italia. Lisap Milano USA can be found at Shoplisap.com and @lisapusa_official on Instagram and TikTok. TruBeauty Concepts can be found at Trubeautyconcepts.com and @trubeautyconcepts
Contact
James Quirk
(800) 352-4129
Shoplisap.com
