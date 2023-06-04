Shufti Pro to Attend Money20/20 Europe - The Largest FinTech Meetup of 2023
Shufti Pro will be attending Money20/20 Europe between the 6th to 8th of June in Amsterdam to highlight the importance of identity verification for global businesses.
London, United Kingdom, June 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, a leading global provider of AI-powered identity verification solutions, has announced its participation in the highly anticipated Money20/20 event, set to take place in Amsterdam from June 6th to 8th, 2023.
Anna Salles, Head of HR, Steve Ullman, Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Keene, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, will be attending the event, demonstrating Shufti Pro's cutting-edge identity verification solutions to industry professionals and thought leaders. Find the team of the award-winning KYC and AML service provider at booth number B182 to discuss the significance of identity verification solutions in the financial services sector.
With over 380+ sponsors, 90+ countries represented, and 350+ speakers, the event will be attended by C-suite executives & founders. The speakers and moderators of Money20/20 will be innovators and industry leaders from global companies belonging to FinTech, banking, payments, and tech titans to startups. From industry leaders to upcoming players in the field, this is the only place where the entire community comes together for FinTech’s biggest conversation.
This year, Shufti Pro is set to attend the event in Amsterdam to highlight the significance of artificial intelligence, automated solutions and KYC verification for global organisations. Currently, the company is catering to the IDV needs of businesses in numerous industry sectors, namely finance and banking, healthcare, blockchain and crypto, education, government, social media, and more. Its services include but are not limited to KYC, AML Screening, Biometric Authentication, NFC verification, Risk Assessment and Video KYC.
"Money20/20 is an exceptional event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and disruptors from around the world. We will be exhibiting our comprehensive suite of identity verification solutions, which are designed to address the challenges faced by businesses in today's digital landscape. Looking forward to engaging with attendees and forging strategic partnerships that will drive the industry forward,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.
The 2023 edition of Money20/20 Europe will be taking place between the 6th and 8th of June in Amsterdam. The premier fintech discussions and conferences are expected to be joined by 7500+ attendees and 2300+ companies. The participants will get a chance to connect with the industry’s boldest and brightest new voices to delve into the current industry challenges and shape together what comes next for the sector.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has six international offices and has launched 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
For more information, please contact
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
