Carpe Diem Cleaning Retires “Old Police Car Fleet”
Carpe Diem Cleaning partners with several local businesses to launch new car fleet.
Durham, NC, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carpe Diem Cleaning is excited to announce the retirement of their "old police car fleet" and present their new updated fleet of cars.
Over a decade ago, Wendy K. Clark, owner and founder of Carpe Diem Cleaning, took her entrepreneurial skills and commitment to earth-friendly practices and purchased eleven Crown Victoria police interceptors from a local auction. They were recognizable around the Triangle.
Not surprisingly, Carpe Diem Cleaning helped people obey the speed limit as many drivers noticed the police cars and improved their driving skills immediately.
Local artist, Edie Cohn, designed Carpe Diem Cleaning’s beautiful and colorful logo. Capital Wraps wrapped the new cars and made this change possible.
Carpe Diem Cleaning has been offering weekly and monthly home cleanings, deep cleaning, and move-in and move-out cleaning services since 1994 to Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, and the surrounding areas.
