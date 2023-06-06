Digital Media’s Platform Reduces In-Store Shrinkage by Changing the Way Customers Buy Things
Digital Media Vending International announces it will launch DMVI Retail at the NRF Protect Show at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas, Texas, June 6 – 7, 2023.
Sebastopol, CA, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The National Retail Federation (NRF) projects that loss due to shrink will exceed $100 Billion in 2023. The industry has identified three components of In-Store shrink:
· Customer related shrink, shop lifting, product/package damage, etc.
· Employee related shrink, theft, miss-stocking, etc.
· Operations related shrink lost, miss-labeling, expired product, etc.
Current options for controlling shrink make the problem worse. Locking products away adds labor and operational costs while punitive enforcement measures destroy the consumer experience and demoralize employees. The DMVI Retail Platform offers traditional brick and mortar stores a unique and highly effective alternative to the failed policies and practices of the past.
DMVI founder and CEO David Ashforth explains, “This best of breed DMVI Retail Platform uses state of the art technology to reduce shrink at each of its 3 components…”
· DMVI Retail reduces consumer related shrink by physically separating the customer from the product until the purchase is complete
· DMVI Retail addresses employee shrink by fully automating the retail transaction, providing a complete audit trail.
· DMVI Retail addresses operational shrink by seamlessly integrating to the retail store's enterprise platform, providing superior financial and operational controls.
DMVI Retail is a comprehensive solution that provides hardware, secure communications, and hosted applications with SDKs and APIs for seamless integration to the retailer’s enterprise platform and to external value-added service providers. For further information please contact David Ashforth, CEO, or Joseph Seebach, Chief Strategy Officer, at 866-606-6949 or stop by Booth 1323 at NRF Protect.
Email: info@dmviretail.com
Web site: www.dmviretail.com
