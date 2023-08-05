Cellbunq Expands Its AI Platform to Support Complex Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) Structures
Cellbunq, a global Know Your Business provider, announced today that it is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) platform to support complex Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) structures. With this expansion, Cellbunq will now be able to provide businesses with comprehensive data on UBO structures that are typically difficult to obtain.
Cellbunq, a global Know Your Business provider, announced today that it is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) platform to support complex Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) structures. With this expansion, Cellbunq will now be able to provide businesses with comprehensive data on UBO structures that are typically difficult to obtain.
Through Cellbunq's platform, businesses and individuals can easily onboard themselves and their business partners and select their desired services. In addition, Cellbunq provides global coverage, allowing enterprises to onboard regardless of location, with no need for physical presence.
The expansion of the AI platform to support complex UBO structures is a game-changer for businesses seeking clarity on ownership structures. With the new functionality, companies can access clear and understandable graphs showing the ultimate beneficial owners of any entity.
"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to understand who they are dealing with," said a Cellbunq spokesperson. "With this expansion, we can provide comprehensive data on complex UBO structures that are typically hard to get from any country. This will enable businesses to make more informed decisions and comply with regulatory requirements."
The new functionality covers businesses owned by entities and individuals, providing a holistic view of UBO structures. The AI platform's expanded capabilities allow for a more granular analysis of complex ownership structures, enabling businesses to quickly identify potential red flags.
Cellbunq's AI platform expansion is the latest in a series of updates to provide businesses with the most comprehensive and reliable KYB services. The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted partner to businesses worldwide.
