RE/MAX Platinum Realty Opens Siesta Key, Florida, Office
Sarasota, FL, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Platinum Realty has announced its expansion to Siesta Key with the opening of a new office at 6633 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota, Florida 34242.
While RE/MAX Platinum Realty has always served the Siesta Key community, the opening of the new office is consistent with the company’s strategy of opening smaller offices in highly visible locations.
“Real estate is local,” said Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. “At a time when the real estate business has become essentially mobile, we see an opportunity to better meet the needs of clients and agents with a local real estate office.”
RE/MAX Platinum Realty is currently interviewing real estate agents who wish to join the new office. The company is also pursuing a joint venture with an established vacation rental business, to serve both residential sales and vacation rentals.
"We're thrilled to bring international exposure to Siesta Key real estate through the leveraging of the RE/MAX brand and RE/MAX Platinum Realty resources," said Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. "We continue to position our company as the premier international luxury real estate brand in Sarasota and Manatee counties and beyond.”
Guenter, who served as president of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce in the early 2000s, said he is “delighted to return to Siesta Key in a meaningful capacity.”
RE/MAX Platinum Realty is among the top 1 percent of all real estate brokerages in the United States and among the top 6 percent of all RE/MAX brokerages worldwide. The company offers full-service real estate solutions, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, RE/MAX Platinum Realty leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
