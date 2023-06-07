Francine Mona Fields Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida, Office
Venice, FL, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Francine Mona Fields has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Venice office. A Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Military Relocation Professional (MRP), she specializes in new homes, senior clients and military clients.
Fields has a background in business, serving as an auditor for relocation and expense accounts for the IBM Corporation, and as owner of a senior moving service. She also worked in property management for the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). She brings substantial customer service, negotiating and marketing skills.
A native of New York, Fields received her associate’s degree in Business Administration at Elizabeth Seton College in Yonkers, and studied accounting at Marymount College in Tarrytown. She enjoys antiquing, yoga, pilates, decorating and writing.
The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Fields can be reached at (561) 704-8644 or fieldofhomes@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Siesta Key, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
