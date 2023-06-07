The Staenberg Group Has a New Vice President of Leasing
Saint Louis, MO, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- One of the St. Louis region’s commercial real estate developers, The Staenberg Group, announces Patricia Kueneke as its new Vice President of Leasing. The firm welcomes Kueneke and her more than 30 years of commercial real estate leasing experience, including the recent completion of leasing the mixed-use project Streets of St. Charles.
“It is an honor to work with Michael Staenberg and offer my enthusiasm and leadership skills to the team leading the development of The District of St. Louis in Chesterfield (Missouri),” says Kueneke. “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to discover St. Louis’s untapped potential.”
The Staenberg Group’s mission is to bring positive change to the communities it serves.
The firm’s vision for The District of St. Louis is to deliver a multifaceted, end-to-end entertainment destination, creating new experiences and opportunities for St. Louis residents and those visiting the Gateway to the West.
“Patty is an excellent addition to the TSG Properties team,” says Max Gansline, Vice President of Leasing and Development at The Staenberg Group. “Her unrivaled experience and relentless belief in the St. Louis community will serve to support our efforts in Chesterfield and beyond.”
Kueneke’s professional history encompasses industrial, retail, and entertainment real estate and development. Her previous responsibilities include:
· Build-to-suit program development and implementation.
· Heading new store franchise development.
· Leasing retail and entertainment centers.
· Property management.
· Tenant representation and site selection.
Acknowledgments of Kueneke’s past work include the Solon Gershman Top Achiever Award in 2008 and the CoStar Retail Power Broker distinction in 2006 and 2007.
She is also a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), serving on various ICSC committees.
Outside of work, Kueneke dedicates time to philanthropy, volunteering for the Humane Society, serving meals at the Covenant House, and organizing an on-site library for the St. Vincent Home for Children. She has also served as the President of the Women’s Commerce Association.
About The Staenberg Group
The Staenberg Group is a full-spectrum real estate and development firm that provides design, management, and leasing of retail, restaurant, and entertainment centers. Beyond development, TSG Properties engages in the communities in which they operate through direct philanthropic gifts with the determination to make neighborhoods stronger, healthier, and more sustainable.
For more information, please visit www(dot)tsgproperties(dot)com(slash).
Michael Staenberg
(314) 513-1500
www.tsgproperties.com/
