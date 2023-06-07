Securing the Federal Hybrid Workforce at the Inaugural Zero Trust Government Symposium
The Inaugural Zero Trust Government Symposium will occur July 19-20, 2023 at The Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With less than 6 weeks to go, Defense Strategies Institute is excited to provide the topic of the day two panel discussion at the Inaugural Zero Trust Government Symposium, occurring this July 19-20 in National Harbor, MD.
With the hybrid work model here to stay, agencies are bolstering workforce training and Zero Trust to secure the hybrid workplace. Bring your own device programs enable employees to connect their personal devices to employer networks and access work-related systems and agency data. However, this means that remote work increases the number of devices on agency networks and increases the potential for breaches and false identity access.
At this year’s symposium, Suzette Kent, Former Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget, will moderate the panel discussion titled “Securing the Federal Hybrid Workforce: Ensuring Stronger Security for Critical Assets and Creating a Line of Defense Against Costly Breaches.” Panelists include, David Shive, CIO, U.S. General Services Administration; Steven Hernandez, CISO, Department of Education; Anna Dunkin, CIO, Department of Energy; and Sean Connelly, Senior Cybersecurity Architect & TIC Program Manager, CISA.
During this panel discussion, panelists will discuss how the successful implementation of Zero Trust will help minimize the risks associated with remote access and ensure the hybrid work model does not compromise federal network safety. To register online, and to view the complete symposium agenda, please visit: https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Zero Trust Government Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
