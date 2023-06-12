McGeoch's Successful Participation at Combined Naval Event Showcases Expertise in Harsh Environments
Birmingham, United Kingdom, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- McGeoch, a leading provider of high-quality electrical control and instrumentation systems, recently showcased their expertise at the Combined Naval Event held in Farnborough. The event marked the 10th iteration and featured an exceptional co-location of three key events, including the launch of the Surface Fleet Technology meeting.
The event proved to be a resounding success, with over 1,500 attendees representing more than 50 nations and 200 companies. The maritime environment has emerged as a priority for NATO and its partners, and McGeoch demonstrated their commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions for naval applications.
During the event, McGeoch highlighted their specialisation in designing and manufacturing bespoke electrical equipment for land, sea, and undersea applications. Their range of offerings includes naval and marine switchboards, power distribution systems, control panels, and specialist lighting. With a focus on robustness and reliability, McGeoch's electrical solutions are designed to withstand harsh environments.
The Combined Naval Event provided an ideal platform for McGeoch to engage with international navies, defence industry professionals, and academia. It was an opportunity to align in common purpose and explore how naval capabilities can meet the strategic, operational, and technological demands of the future.
"We are thrilled with the success of our participation at the Combined Naval Event," said John D’Ambrogio, Managing Director at McGeoch. "It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase our expertise in providing high-quality electrical solutions for harsh environments. We were able to connect with industry leaders and professionals from around the world, exchanging insights and exploring collaborations for future advancements in naval technology."
As a key player in the industry, McGeoch continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering reliable electrical solutions that meet the stringent requirements of naval applications. Their presence at the Combined Naval Event further solidified their position as a trusted partner for naval organisations worldwide.
For more information about McGeoch and their range of electrical solutions, please visit https://mcgeoch.co.uk/ or contact sales@mcgeoch.co.uk.
About McGeoch:
McGeoch is a leading manufacturer of high-quality electrical control and instrumentation systems, specialising in providing bespoke solutions for land, sea, and undersea applications. With many years of industry experience, McGeoch has earned a reputation for delivering robust and reliable electrical equipment, including naval and marine switchboards, power distribution systems, control panels, and specialist lighting. Based in Birmingham, UK, McGeoch's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted partner for organisations operating in harsh environments.
Contact
John D’Ambrogio
+441216875850
https://mcgeoch.co.uk/
