McGeoch's Successful Participation at Combined Naval Event Showcases Expertise in Harsh Environments

McGeoch showcased expertise in harsh environments at the Combined Naval Event in Farnborough. With 1,500+ attendees from 50 nations, they highlighted bespoke electrical equipment for land, sea, and undersea applications. Their robust solutions garnered attention from international navies, solidifying their position as a trusted partner for high-quality naval solutions.