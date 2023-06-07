Parts Life, Inc. Expands Capabilities with Successful AS9100 Recertification Audit, Incorporating Section 8.3 Design and Development
Moorestown, NJ, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Parts Life, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of the AS9100 recertification audit, with the notable inclusion of AS9100 Section 8.3 Design and Development into the company’s Scope and Quality Management System.
The addition of AS9100 Section 8.3 Design and Development ensures adequate controls are applied to align the design and development process to the customer's requirements. It encompasses the entire process, starting from the planning phase and proceeding through design inputs, controls, outputs, changes, and reviews. This milestone signifies Parts Life, Inc.'s ongoing commitment to delivering top-quality products and services that meet and exceed client expectations.
While the audit reported no findings, Parts Life, Inc. recognizes that there are always opportunities for improvement. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to learning new techniques and updating processes to leverage fresh information and skills. This continuous improvement approach, a core principle of AS9100, is both reinforced and fostered by the company's culture.
This achievement showcases Parts Life, Inc.'s commitment to quality management and continuous improvement, reaffirming its reputation as a leader in the industry.
Congratulations to the Parts Life, Inc. Team.
Contact
Parts Life, Inc.Contact
Alicia Barrett
856-786-8675
partslifeinc.com
