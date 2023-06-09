Aurus Announces New Payment Processing Product – Vayu™ Lite
The new PCI CPoC-certified platform allows businesses to accept payments on any smartphone or tablet. Aurus, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, today announced the launch of Vayu™ Lite, a new payment product that allows businesses to accept payments on any smartphone or tablet.
Norwood, MA, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aurus, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, today announced the launch of Vayu™ Lite, a new payment product that allows businesses to accept payments on any smartphone or tablet.
Vayu™ Lite is CPoC-certified for Android devices and Apple-certified for Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, making it a flexible and convenient payment solution on the market.
With Vayu™ Lite, businesses can complement traditional POS terminals by offering consumers additional choices for checkout.
AurusPay® Vayu™ Lite is an avant-garde payment platform that allows enterprise merchants to repurpose existing mobility hardware. With Vayu™ Lite, businesses can accept all major contactless credit, debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and QR-code based wallets on iPhone XS+ in the US & phones or tablets with Android 10+ worldwide. The platform also includes a variety of features that make it ideal for businesses of all sizes, including:
· Clienteling: Seamlessly integrate payments into the Clienteling process to create a more personalized and efficient shopping experience.
· Sell at Point of Service: Customer does not have to move to cashier registers in the store and can pay directly at the point of service.
· Repurpose existing Hardware: Repurpose existing phone or tablet to accept payments across instore, for line busting, curbside pickup, delivery, pop-up or at promotional sales events.
· Leverage existing Integration: Aurus SDK integrations are future-proof and will continue to work with Vayu™ Lite.
“With the launch of AurusPay® Vayu™ Lite, we are changing the plot for businesses of all sizes,” said Paresh Pachangrikar, SVP Digital Payments of Aurus. “Enterprise merchants stand to gain the most by sandbagging their Clienteling with payments. Vayu™ Lite makes it easy to accept payments on the go, without the need for any additional hardware or software. This is a major step forward for our company. We are confident that it will be well-received by our merchants & partners.”
AurusPay® Vayu™ Lite is a good platform for enterprise businesses that are looking for a secure, easy-to-use, and cost-efficient way to accept payments. To learn more about AurusPay® Vayu™ Lite, visit https://www.aurusinc.com/products-vayu.
About Aurus
Aurus is a leading provider of payment processing platforms. The company offers a variety of unified commerce platforms for businesses of all sizes, including in-store, digital wallets, and online payment processing. Aurus is committed to providing its customers with the best possible payment processing experience.
Contact
Parag Shirnamé
+1(781)688-1575
www.aurusinc.com/products
1 Edgewater Drive, Suite # 200
Norwood, MA 02062
