AV LINK Unveils New 4K Products at InfoComm
New Taipei, Taiwan, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AV LINK, a pioneering provider of 4K and 8K AV solutions with 35 years of experience, will exhibit in booth 2520 at InfoComm, introducing the MaitreView™ 4KPlus, the MaitreView™ 4KLite, the award-winning MaitreView™ 4KPro, the IPS series (uncompressed & zero-latency 4K/60Hz AV over IP), the HS-1614W 8K/60Hz HDMI distribution amplifier, the HDM-3EXCU HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 extender (100M), and the WUH-3MLCU HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 Wall Plate extender (40M).
The MaitreView™ 4KPlus is an uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI multi-window video processor. Zero-latency switching displays real-time information from multiple sources and the function helps professionals to maximize the visual space to accelerate the decision-making process. In order to give the flexibility required in most conference and collaboration contexts, drag & drop deploys information from four inputs in any size and position to display on two independent outputs. Besides, the MaitreView™ 4KPlus has an on-screen display (OSD) for identifying input sources as well as modularized borderlines for highlighting the specified locations. Users can edit the user names in the on-screen display (OSD) and change the colors of borderlines.
The MaitreView™ family, including MaitreView™ 4KPlus, MaitreView™ 4KLite, and award-winning MaitreView™ 4KPro, uses Xilinx Kintex® UltraScale™ family FPGA devices to produce uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and seamless-switching video. The MaitreView™ family challenges standard meeting communication methods, allowing for more productive team conversation and information exchange.
The IPS series powered by SDVoE (uncompressed & zero-latency 4K/60Hz AV over IP) transmits a venue-wide A/V signal at 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 over a 10-Gigabit network to satisfy the demands of interactive training, various sports events, and gatherings of all sizes. Connext Sriracha, a conference and wedding venue in Thailand, renovated its facilities with IPS-AC and IPS-M and improved the management of numerous sources across multiple screens on different floors to give seamless control.
The HS-1614W distribution amplifier connects multiple monitors to the same 8K/60Hz HDMI source. The HDM-3EXCU HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 extender (100M) features a compact size (L 4.2 x W 2.7 x H 0.8 in) and flexible deployments in small spaces. The WUH-3MLCU HDBaseT™ 3.0 Uncompressed 4K/60Hz HDMI & USB 2.0 Wall Plate Extender (40M) can connect to the displays to transmit video over a distance. Switch between USB type-C and HDMI video sources with the WUH-3MLCU (Transmitter) and transport the video stream to the HDBaseT™ equipment (Receiver).
Contact
AV LINK GROUP LTD.
Kevin Li
+886-2-8226-2268 ext. 216
https://www.avlinksystem.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/avlinksystem
Kevin Li
+886-2-8226-2268 ext. 216
https://www.avlinksystem.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/avlinksystem
